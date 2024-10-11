Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

The Prime Video top 10 has been shifting around recently with new originals and fan-favorite library picks claiming a spot in the streaming service’s most-watched list.

However, the bland noir thriller “Killer Heat” continues to hold the No.1 spot, and don’t just take it from me that this Prime Video original is a misfire. It has an abysmal 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes . So, to ensure you’re not wasting your precious movie-watching time on flicks that should be skipped instead of streamed, I’m picking out my favorite entries in the current Prime Video top 10 list (as of 5 a.m. ET on Friday, October 11).

These picks run the gamut from a shockingly violent horror-slasher to a wonderfully warm family adventure, so here’s the Prime Video top 10 movies you should watch right now…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'IF' (2024)

IF | FinalÂ TrailerÂ (2024 Movie) - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

Director and former star of “The Office”, John Krasinski, swaps the haunting world of “A Quiet Place” for a magical adventure through the streets of New York City in “IF”. This fantasy movie centers on a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who moves into her grandmother’s NYC apartment when her father is taken sick. There she discovers the ability to see people’s imaginary friends, and teams up with an eccentric man named Cal (Ryan Reynolds) to reunite these oddball imaginary creations with their now grown-up kids who have forgotten about them.

“IF” features the voice talents of Steve Carell as a big purple fuzzball known as Blue, and alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper and many more famous vocal cords as various imaginary friends. While older viewers might find “IF” a little too sappy, and the narrative almost unbearably predictable (the third act “twist” is almost comically obvious), it’s still a very solid pick for families thanks to its gentle humor and a sweet message about embracing your inner child and the importance of a good heart.

Watch "IF" on Prime Video now

'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Terrifier 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Before discussing “Terrifer 2” I feel compelled to give potential viewers a very firm warning that it’s not for the faint of heart. I’ve watched a lot of horror movies, consuming everything from “Saw” to “Hostel” with no problem, but “Terrifer 2” really pushed even my limits for the level of gore that I can tolerate. This movie contains some seriously disturbing brutality, and if you struggle to handle ultra-violence, then I implore you to stay away as “Terrifer” is positively drenched in blood and guts.

However, if you have a strong stomach, “Terrifier 2” is essentially a modern cult classic that takes all the potential found in its predecessor and expands just about everything to be big, better and so much bloodier. It sees the sadistic killer Art the Clown return after his apparent death in the first “Terrifer” — like all good slasher villains even death can’t stop Art's reign of terror — and this time the murderous circus performer has his sights set on a troubled teenage girl and her older brother.

Watch "Terrifier 2" on Prime Video now

'Challengers' (2024)

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

“Challengers” hit theaters back in April, and even though I’ve seen dozens of movies in the cinema since then, it’s one 2024 release that I simply haven’t stopped thinking about even all these months later. This slick sports drama is more compelling than many thrillers, and it’s truly remarkable how director Luca Guadagnino manages to make intense games of tennis feel high stakes, both on a literal and metaphorical level. By the end of “Challengers,” you’ll be so emotionally drained you might feel as though you just played a full set at Wimbledon.

Like many romantic dramas, “Challengers” focuses on a very complicated love triangle between three well-drawn characters, Tashi (Zendaya), Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist). The movie opens with Art, a former world-champion tennis player, stuck on a losing streak. To remedy this issue his coach and wife Tashi enters him into a low-ranked tournament where he’s the undisputed favorite to win. But things get complicated when he finds himself facing off against maverick player Patrick Zweig, who happens to be Art's former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

Watch "Challengers" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Killer Heat" (2024) "IF" (2024) "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022) "Terrifier 2" (2022) "Casper" (1995) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "House of Spoils" (2024) "Challengers" (2024) "Wrong Turn" (2003) "Gifted" (2017)