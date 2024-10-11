Hulu just got one of the best dark thriller movies you haven’t watched yet — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's that time of year again: spooky season, and that means all the best streaming services are serving up new terrifying thrills and scares. One of them is the most shocking horror flick I've seen in years, Zack Cregger's first solo directorial debut "Barbarian," on Hulu.

I know I'm not alone in that opinion given that "Barbarian" went on to earn 10 times its budget in theaters. It's also chalked up a 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat for a horror movie. But critics' scores and earnings only reveal so much. So take it from someone who watches a lot of horror movies, even though most of them end up being crap: "Barbarian" is right up there with "Get Out" and "Hereditary" in the pantheon of modern horror movies that are actually worth your time.

While "Barbarian" has a lot of familiar pieces that horror fans will recognize, it cleverly subverts audience expectations with enough pulse-pounding tension and twists that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. (Including a terrific bait-and-switch with Bill Skarsgård, at the time fresh off his tour as Pennywise from the "It" movies).

It's got its flaws, don't get me wrong, such as a meandering third act and a premise that falls apart at the seams if you think about it too hard. But there's plenty to sink your teeth into too. If you haven't seen this jaw-dropping horror thriller, here's why you should absolutely add "Barbarian" to your watchlist.

What is 'Barbarian' about?

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

"Barbarian" is one of those movies that's best experienced by not knowing where the hell it's going, so I'll just summarize the broad strokes of his premise. Georgina Campbell cements her scream queen status as the leading lady Tess Marshall, a young woman in town for a job interview who arrives to find her Airbnb is in a a heavily blighted and seemingly abandoned Detroit neighborhood.

After discovering that some glitch has caused the place to be double-booked, she and her surprise housemate Keith (Skarsgård) settle in for the night despite their shared hesitations. One thing leads to another, as it so often does in these kinds of movies, and the two uncover a hidden passageway in the basement that leads to a catacomb of tunnels that suggest the home's owner lives a truly disturbing double life.

Beds with chains, hidden cameras, and bloody handprints on the walls paint an unsettling picture, but it's only when the two uncover a monstrous woman stalking the tunnels that they realize the true danger they're in. The film also stars another actor who's no stranger to horror movies, Justin Long of "Jeepers Creepers" and "Tusk" fame, whom the two meet once they learn they're not the first to stumble upon these horrors.

It all leads up to some of the most gross-out scenes I've ever seen in a horror movie. But don't go in thinking "Barbarian" takes itself too seriously; it's packed with clever, darkly funny writing throughout that makes its chilling scares pop that much more.

Stream ‘Barbarian’ on Hulu right now

If you're a fan of horror movies that haunt you long after the credits roll, "Barbarian" is a must-watch this month. Director Zach Cregger delivers a cleverly written, unpredictable experience that's one of the most captivating horror movies I've seen in years, and it's the perfect lead-up to Halloween.

Granted, I know that that horror isn’t for everyone, but "Barbarian" is a bloody good time. It's a smart flick that will keep you on your toes, juggling moments of suspense and terror with darkly comic relief. If that's not your speed, be sure to check out all the new shows and movies that just landed on Hulu in October.

