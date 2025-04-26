Prime Video racked up 11 No. 1 movies in 2025 so far — here’s the 3 worth watching

As we barrel towards the end of April, we’re almost a third of the way through the year. Now is the perfect time to take stock of the year in streaming to date. Specifically, I'm casting an eye over the movies that have claimed the No. 1 spot on Prime Video in 2025 so far.

I’ll be frank: It’s not exactly been a barnstorming year for Amazon’s streaming service. Its original movie offerings have ranged from lukewarm (“G20”) to downright awful (“You’re Cordially Invited”). In fact, the best movies to claim the top spot on the platform’s top 10 most-watched list have all been library titles (aka films not produced directly by Amazon).

Exactly 11 movies have managed to rise to the summit and wear the No. 1 crown. And while the majority of them fall into the skippable category, I’ve picked out the trio below that are worthy of your watchlist.

These are the best No. 1 movies on Prime Video in 2025 so far, according to somebody who tracks streaming service top 10 lists every single day.

Best Prime Video No. 1 movies in 2025 (so far)

‘The Fall Guy’

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’s been almost 12 months since “The Fall Guy” landed in theaters, and its underperformance at the global box office continues to perplex.

The blockbuster action-comedy stars two A-listers in Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (fresh from “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” respectively), scored strong review scores, and has all the ingredients to be a crowd-pleasing hit. Yet, audiences just didn’t turn up. At least, it’s got some much-deserved attention this year when it arrived on Prime Video in January.

From David Leitch (director of “Deadpool 2” and “Bullet Train”), “The Fall Guy” is very loosely based on an ‘80s TV show of the same name, and sees Gosling play Colt Seavers, a stuntman out of the game following an on-set accident. But when his camera operator ex-girlfriend (Blunt) needs his help to save her first movie as a director, he returns to action to save the day, and maybe even win back her heart.

Naturally, farcical comedy and seriously well-crafted action follow. Watch out for a brilliant high-speed chase scene set to a karaoke rendition of Phil Collins’ “All Against Odds.”

Watch on Prime Video now

‘Smile 2’

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

2024 was seemingly the year of horror movies set in the world of pop music because we got not only M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap” but also the chilling sequel “Smile 2.”

There’s a lot to like here for genre fans, not least of which Naomi Scott’s highly committed performance. She manages to convey the nightmare situation of the lead character with extreme conviction. While the movie is exciting, its 2-plus hour runtime feels excessive, and the dark flick revels in intense misery a little too often. However, it all builds to a shocking and highly memorable finale.

In “Smile 2,” popstar Skye Riley (Scott) is making a big comeback after a period out of the limelight due to a devastating vehicular accident. Just as she’s trying to get her career (and personal life) back on course, a horrific encounter with a demonic force sends her reeling.

Then the true terror begins as she’s stalked and tormented by an evil entity that presents itself with a fear-striking smile. Fair warning, “Smile 2” isn’t one for the squeamish or easily frightened. This horror movie never lets up.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘Twisters’

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pairing Daisy Edger-Jones and Glen Powell seemed like a dream combination on paper, and so it proved to be in “Twisters.” While it’s yet another example of a Hollywood reboot of a classic from years gone by (in this case, 1996’s “Twister”), this disaster flick is plenty forceful and has more than enough thrills to keep you hooked until the end.

The movie works best when it focuses on the fearsome tornadoes at its heart, with the character writing occasionally coming up short. But Edgar-Jones and Powell have chemistry for days, and that’s all you need to be invested.

The high-octane opening sees meteorology student Kate (Edger-Jones) feel the full force of a high-powered twister, leaving her rattled. Eventually, she’s coaxed back into this dangerous world by friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to help test out a groundbreaking radar system.

Once in Torandoland (also known as Oklahoma), she meets a reckless, but lovably roguish, storm chaser named Tyler (Powell), and the two find themselves battling nature’s toughest forces. And also romantic sparks fly, naturally.

Watch on Prime Video now

Every Prime Video No. 1 movie in 2025 (so far)

"The Fall Guy"

"Blink Twice"

"Unstoppable"

"You're Cordially Invited"

"My Fault: London"

"Smile 2"

"Picture This"

"Holland"

"Twisters"

"G20"

"Gladiator II"