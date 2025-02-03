Prime Video just got one of the most intense survival thrillers ever made — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video has confirmed its slate of new movies for February 2025, and one newcomer that deserves to be on every subscriber’s radar is 2018’s “Arctic.” This survival thriller may be more than half a decade old, but the passage of time hasn’t blunted its impact whatsoever.

“Arctic” stars Mads Mikkelsen as a desperate man attempting to survive in some of the harshest conditions on the planet. It is a movie of few words, but that doesn’t stop it from leaving a sizeable impression. Described by IndieWire as “one of the best movies ever made about survival,” it’s definitely among the strongest new to Prime Video movies this month.

So, if you don’t mind a movie that will give you literal chills (alongside many shivers), and can handle some very intense sequences as its lead character withstands some of the toughest obstacles nature can throw at you, from subzero temperatures to ferocious polar bears, here’s why “Arctic” is a must-watch now it's available on Prime Video...

What is ‘Arctic’ about?

ARCTIC | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Overgård (Mads Mikkelsen) is a man stuck in a desperate situation. Following a plane crash, he’s stranded in the Arctic Circle and must contend with freezing conditions and the region’s hostile inhabitants. Unsure if rescue is on its way, eventually he is faced with a tough choice.

He can either remain at his makeshift basecamp — which includes valuable shelter via the remains of the plane fuselage and a hand-powered distress beacon — or can set out on a treacherous journey into the unknown in the hopes of finding a way out of this frozen hellscape.

Deciding to risk it all in the hopes of finding civilization and salvation, Overgård begins a dangerous trek that could ultimately result in his recuse, or his demise. In “Arctic,” the stakes are literally life-or-death.

Why you should stream ‘Arctic’ on Prime Video

(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo / Bleecker Street )

Mads Mikkelsen is a one-man acting tour de force in “Arctic.” The Danish actor manages to convey a broad range of human emotions from extreme desperation to overwhelming determination, and even a few moments of hopeful optimism, and he does this without other actors to bounce off and also while speaking almost zero dialogue across the movie's 90-minute runtime. I’ve always considered Mikkelsen a fine talent, but “Arctic” proves he’s one of the best actors of his generation.

Huge credit should also go the way of director Joe Penna. Penna makes several smart filmmaking decisions to draw you into Overgård’s battle for survival, and the former YouTuber (known as MysteryGuitarMan) also keeps the pace engaging. Even without dialogue-heavy scenes, “Arctic” thrives as a compelling exploration of man vs nature.

Just be sure to have prepared yourself for a mentality-taxing watch before clicking play on “Arctic.” It’s a survival thriller that will send you through the wringer. Due to Mikkelsen’s phenomenal performance and Penna’s confident direction, you'll feel like you're right there alongside Overgård. As the frigid arctic wasteland throws everything at the movie's lead, you might even begin shivering yourself and need to reach for a blanket.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Bleecker Street )

I’m not alone in my praise for “Arctic” either. The movie currently scores an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Conversely, its audience score is a little lower at 79%. This is still a respectable rating but some viewers did find the movie’s brutal nature, and lack of dialogue or backstory, a little off-putting. Though personally, for me, these aren’t issues. “Arctic” is singularly focused on showcasing man’s attempts to survive in a hostile environment, and it doesn’t deviate from this path, which I respect.

Looking through the Prime Video slate for February 2025, and “Arctic” is a standout new addition to the streaming service’s movie library. If you’re a survival thriller fan, it’s a must-watch, and even if the genre doesn’t always appeal to you, I still think it merits attention because of the sterling work of Mads Mikkelsen who delivers one of his best performances to date.

If you’re not sure “Arctic” is the right choice for you this week, here’s a rundown of everything new on Prime Video in February 2025.

Watch "Arctic" on Prime Video now