Apple TV 4K set to receive major free update in December — here’s what’s coming

The much-beloved Apple TV 4K, still one of the best streaming devices on the block, is getting a nice (and free) update in December. With it, you can stream your favorite content in new aspect ratios.

Apple has long promised that its streaming set-top-box would gain 21:9 support, and now it seems those wishes are coming to fruition — and then some. Apple is not only adding 21:9 native support but also a slew of additional aspect ratios, which are now being discovered in the tvOS 18.2 beta.

An automatic setting is also coming with the new ratios, which will help users who may not know precisely what aspect ratio they’re watching. The aspect ratio pertains to the scaling of the picture on a particular screen, with 16:9 being the de facto format for most LCD screens, TVs, and the like.



Some of the best PC monitors , like curved ones or widescreen models, will sport 21:9 or even 32:9 aspect ratios, making the new update for Apple TV 4K a brilliant new addition for users who may want a bit more out of their streaming device. Very few movies and shows support different aspect ratios, but this still gives users more options to experience their favorite content.

Wide screen, bigger picture

(Image credit: FlatpanelsHD)

Apple launched its new tvOS 18 update this past September, which wrangled together several significant updates to the platform, including InSight, Enhanced Dialogue, on-device Siri, and more. Now, it's set to get even more functionality with support for additional aspect ratios, according to discoveries by Sigmund Judge in a tvOS 18.2 beta leak.

Here's the complete list of added aspect ratios coming to the Apple TV 4K:

Automatic

16:9

21:9

2.37:1

2.39:1

2.40:1

DCI 4K

32:9

The automatic setting is a simple plug-and-play feature that lets the device itself automatically fit the aspect ratio of your screen — streamlining the entire process. Apple's even included several aspect ratios that are rarely used by everyday consumers, like the 2.39:1 aspect ratio primarily found in movie theater projectors.

Beyond making it easier for users to customize their viewing experience far more fluidly, it also allows creators to create more content that fits these ratios, even if the primary aspect ratio for most TVs and screens is 16:9.

But you'll have to wait a bit as the new tvOS 18.2 update isn't set to launch officially until early December. With it, missing features from the initial launch of the tvOS 18 update will also be included, like Snoopy and Apple Originals screensavers — though these require an Apple TV 4K second gen or later.

This new update should make the Apple TV 4K even more appealing as a streaming device in the face of its Quick Media Switching functionality, an HDMI 2.1 function that allows content to remain on-screen without a 1-3 second blackout period when the refresh rate changes. The Apple TV 4K is one of the only devices, aside from select Samsung QD-OLED TVs, to leverage this feature.