5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, and more (Nov. 5 - 11)

A new week has arrived, and in the streaming world, that means new movies are dropping on all the best streaming services.

This week, we're being treated to a slew of acclaimed releases, including the Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) debut of A24's surreal thriller, "A Different Man," Netflix is adding one of its (many!) upcoming new Christmas movies, and Superman devotees can look forward to streaming "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," too.

If you want a full breakdown of all the new movies that are worth streaming this week, we've got you covered: check out our top five picks below. Looking for new shows? Check out our companion piece detailing the 5 top new TV shows to stream this week, too.

'A Different Man'

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube

Writer-director Aaron Schimberg's "A Different Man" takes us to New York City for an atmospheric thriller/dark comedy. There, we meet Edward (Sebastian Stan), an actor who has developed neurofibromatosis, a condition that's making it difficult for him to land new roles. But then, his doctor offers him the chance to undergo radical new treatment that could heal his tumors and transform both his appearance and his life.

Edward takes him up on the offer, and his conventionally attractive new face gives him a new lease on life ... but he's still bearing the same insecurities on the inside, and his new life is threatened when charismatic Oswald (Adam Pearson) arrives on the scene, and he ends up growing obsessed with what he's lost.

Buy or rent "A Different Man" on Prime Video on November 5

'Look Back'

Look Back - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube

"Look Back" is a faithful adaptation of a one-off manga published in 2021 by "Chainsaw Man" creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto. After a theatrical release last month, Kiyotaka Oshiyama's anime adaptation (which is rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes) is being released worldwide on Prime Video.

The story revolves around Fujino, a youngster who impresses her classmates with her comics in the school paper. Her teacher eventually asks her to share some space with Kyomoto, whose skilled artwork sparks some jealousy. However, when the pair start working, that jealousy fades into friendship, paving the way for an award-winning partnership.

Watch "Look Back" on Prime Video from November 7

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

Meet Me Next Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

With Halloween in the rear-view, Netflix is poised to get us into the holiday spirit with "Meet Me Next Christmas," the first of four rom-coms that are coming to the streaming service this week.

"Meet Me Next Christmas" follows Layla (Christina Milian), a woman with one goal for the season: to score tickets to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert, where she plans to reconnect with an old flame. But while searching for tickets, Layla's accompanied by a concierge, Teddy (Devale Ellis), and she starts to wonder whether sparks might fly with the new guy.

While it might not have the outlandish appeal of "Hot Frosty" (a widowed woman falls for one studly snowman), "Meet Me Next Christmas" is guaranteed to be the perfect early holiday watch for those ready for some Christmas cheer.

Watch 'Meet Me Next Christmas' on Netflix from November 6

'My Old Ass'

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube

Megan Park's "My Old Ass" is a fresh take on the teen coming-of-age tale. This fun comedy-drama sees Elliott (Maisy Stella) coming face-to-face with her future, more cynical 39-year-old self (played by Aubrey Plaza) after taking mushrooms on her 18th birthday.

Young Elliott wastes no time in seeking life-changing advice from her older self, and what she tells her prompts the teenager to start reevaluating everything she's thought about life and love up to now. Tender and funny, "My Old Ass" is one you shouldn't miss this week.

Watch "My Old Ass" on Prime Video from November 7

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' (PVOD)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | Official Trailer - YouTube

Whether you're excitedly looking forward to James Gunn's "Superman" movie, you love the classic Christopher Reeves "Superman" flicks, or you're just a long-time fan of the Man of Steel, this new documentary should be your next watch.

Co-directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" details the life of the titular actor, from his challenging childhood and his subsequent movie stardom as the Big Blue Boy Scout through to his work as a disability rights activist following a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995. Featuring never-before-seen archival material and footage of Reeves' friends and family, it's a fitting tribute to the late star.

Buy or rent "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" on Amazon from November 5