Prime Video just added an intense zombie thriller movie — and it's already crashed the Top 10

Halloween might have been and gone already, but Prime Video's recently added a taut zombie movie that should be perfect for anyone still in the mood for a few more thrills.

The movie in question is Carles Torrens' "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End", a new thrill ride that takes us to an embattled Spain amid a viral pandemic that's transforming anyone who succumbs to it into terrifying monsters.

"Apocalypse Z" originally hit the streaming service on October 31. While it might have been overshadowed by other spooky season picks, it's now risen up the ranks to become the No. 2 movie in the Prime Video Top 10 (at the time of writing) and has earned praise from viewers who have already streamed it.

Want to check out "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" for yourself? Here's some more info about the new Prime Video, and a sample of what viewers have said about it so far.

What is 'Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End' about?

Apocalypse Z Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" is an adaptation of the 2012 book of the same name by Manel Loureiro.

This zombie thriller sees a rabies-like infection known as the TSJ Virus sweeping the planet, transforming infected people into aggressive, zombie-like creatures.

Amid the chaos, we meet Manel (Francisco Ortiz), a lawyer who is grieving the death of his wife in a car accident.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Initially, Manel decides to forego local evacuation orders, under advice from his brother, choosing instead to hunker down in his home. With only his grumpy cat, Luculo, for comfort, Manel commits to his new life as a scavenger, donning his diving gear as a means of protection, and sets out in search of food, and later, shelter. Cue a desperate fight for survival in a world where the infected creatures lurk right around the corner.

Should you stream 'Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Quim Vives/ Prime Video)

If you like a zombie flick, or you're in the mood for some thrills, then "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End" is a solid thriller.

It's certainly hitting similar beats to other flicks of the same genre, and functions as an uncomfortable COVID throwback — expect scenes of civil unrest and panicked civilians to give away to lonely wandering through abandoned territories and shocks of bloody violence as the creatures take hold — and maybe doesn't do enough to distinguish itself in the genre (barring one shock aboard a boat I really wasn't expecting), but it's still suitably tense enough watch all the same.

At present, "Generation Z: The Beginning of the End" hasn't received enough reviews to earn a score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, and it hasn't been looked at by major critics or review sites just yet.

That said, the movie has earned a 71% score on the Popcornmeter (from over 100 reviews), indicating that lots of viewers who've given the movie a shot have enjoyed (but maybe didn't love) "Apocalypse Z".

Some have called it "a really good, quality zombie movie" and "one of the greatest zombie movies", though another viewer notes that it, ultimately, feels like "a big pile of things we've seen before'.

Already streamed "Apocalypse Z", or decided it's simply not for you? Check out our guide to the best zombie movies you can stream right now or the best movies on Prime Video for loads more streaming recommendations to help you plan your viewing.