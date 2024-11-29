Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you’re on the hunt for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, the popular streaming service’s ever-changing list of the top 10 most-watched movies and shows is a great way to cut through the noise quickly.

But just because a movie's made it into the top 10 means it's a guaranteed hit. So, to figure out which movies in the top 10 (as of Nov. 29) are worth the hype, I’ve combed through the ranking to highlight the best.

After searching through the list, I've landed on three movies from the current Prime Video top 10 you need to watch. This includes a beloved holiday season romantic comedy, a star-studded comedy-drama and a surprise hit horror movie from earlier this year. Let’s dive into my top picks.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Holiday' (2006)

"The Holiday" stars Kate Winslet as Iris, a columnist for the Daily Telegraph in London who's still in love with her cheating ex-boyfriend, Jasper (Rufus Sewell). But after he announces his engagement to his new girlfriend, she agrees to swap houses with film trailer producer Amanda (Cameron Diaz), who is also trying to escape a cheating ex.

Once Iris is in Amanda's LA home and Amanda is in the English countryside though, things get complicated almost immediately. Iris starts to kindle a slow-burning relationship with film composer Miles Dumont (Jack Black), while Amanda almost immediately has what was supposed to be a one-night stand with Iris's brother Graham, but which ultimately turns into something more. If you love a holiday rom-com, "The Holiday" is a must-watch.

'The Family Stone' (2005)

"The Family Stone" is another beloved holiday movie for many viewers even if it wasn't so well-received by critics. It follows the holiday misadventures of the Stone family, who live in a small New England town. The plot of the movie kicks off when the eldest son, Everett (Dermot Mulroney), brings his uptight girlfriend Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) to his family's home in Thayer to propose to her with a cherished family heirloom ring.

Unfortunately, just about everyone doesn't like Meredith or her stiff behavior, except for Ben (Luke Wilson), Everett's brother. Ironically, this makes Meredith even more tightly wound and overwhelmed by this hostile reception from the Stone family. This causes her to beg her sister Julie (Claire Danes) to join her in Thayer for emotional support, which makes things even worse. While it's not quite as well-loved as "The Holiday," this is still a solid holiday flick.

'Abigail' (2024)

"Abigail" had a trailer that made me go "Absolutely not." It looked awful and frankly gave away what felt like the horror movie's big twist. But it appears I was wrong, and probably need to watch this horror comedy movie about a vampire ballerina now that it's trending on Prime Video.

The movie is set at the secluded Wilhelm Manor, where a group of six criminals (Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand and Angus Cloud) have kidnapped Abigail (Alisha Weir). They've been told by their boss Lambert (Giancarlo Esposito) that Abigail is the daughter of a powerful figure in the criminal underworld and that they just need to keep her there for 24 hours to get a share of the $50 million ransom. Initially, this seems an easy task, but when Abigail turns out not to be an innocent 12-year-old dancer, all Hell breaks loose in the manor.

Prime Video top 10 right now

"Cross" "The Holiday" "Cruel Intentions" "Almost Christmas" "Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special" "Frosty the Snowman" "The Family Stone" "Me Before You" "Abigail" "Infinite"