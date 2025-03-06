Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy

Not sure what to watch on Prime Video this weekend? The platform’s top 10 most-watched movies list is a great place to start. Right now, it’s packed with everything from chilling horror like "Smile 2" to high-energy romance in "My Fault London" and family-friendly fun with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

But here's the thing. Trending doesn’t always mean top-tier, so I’ve narrowed down the best picks that you should start with, like the classic "Legally Blonde" to round things out.

Here are the standout films from Prime Video’s top 10 right now. And if that isn't enough, there's more where that came from. For even more streaming recommendations, check out everything new on Prime Video in March 2025.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 6.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Smile 2' (2024)

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) is a worldwide famous pop star preparing for her comeback tour. She needs a win after her struggles with substance abuse and the death of her boyfriend in a car crash.

After witnessing her drug dealer's bizarre suicide, Skye becomes cursed by the same entity from the first film, and it's no laughing matter. She experiences increasingly disturbing hallucinations of people smiling while her mental health deteriorates.

Eventually, the curse leads to a series of terrifying encounters and revelations about her past and culminates in a horrific public performance that has to be seen to be believed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "Smile 2" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Illumination, the folks that brought us "Despicable Me" and the lovable yellow Minions, took the chance to immortalize Mario and friends in movie form and ran with it to fantastic effect.

This colorful adventure follows Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are transported to a magical world through a mysterious pipe.

After they're separated, Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) to save Luigi from Bowser (Jack Black), who plans to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and force Peach to marry him.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Legally Blonde (2001) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a sorority girl and UCLA student who, after being dumped by her boyfriend because she's "not serious enough," decides to follow him to Harvard Law School to win him back.

Despite being initially dismissed as a ditzy blonde, Elle excels thanks to her super hard work and, shall we say, unique personality.

She eventually discovers her true calling in law, proves herself by winning a high-profile murder case using her knowledge of hair care and fashion, and realizes she deserves better than the guy she was dating.

Watch "Legally Blonde" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Smile 2" (2024) "My Fault London" (2025) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "You're Cordially Invited" (2025) "Jurassic World" (2015) "Legally Blonde" (2001) "The Meg" (2018) "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006) "Blink Twice" (2024) "Leap Year" (2010)