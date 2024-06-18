5 best horror movies on Prime Video with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re looking for the perfect horror movie to stream this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Being someone who absolutely loves this genre, I can offer a few solid recommendations that are worth your time.

We have chosen the top five horror movies available on one of the best streaming services, carefully selected to deliver maximum fright. The review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes was a helpful tool in choosing the best-rated movies, meaning our list contains only certified fresh content.

While some of these movies come with a Prime Video subscription, others may require you to buy or rent them. However, signing up for a free 30-day trial ensures you can watch these movies on the list. Just remember to cancel the trial before it ends to avoid getting billed.

Now, grab your favorite blanket to hide behind, lock your doors, and join us as we explore the darkest corners of Prime Video's extensive horror library.

‘Aliens’ (1986)

Since “Alien” is one of my favorite movie franchises ever, I had to include it. "Aliens" is the sequel to Ridley Scott's "Alien" from 1979. This movie follows Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the sole survivor of the first movie, as she returns to the planet where she first encountered the deadly alien creature known as the Xenomorph. Accompanied by a team of tough Marines, Ripley must face not only the terrifying Xenomorphs but also corporate interests with their own agenda. And, if you’re incredibly excited about the upcoming standalone movie “Alien: Romulus”, it’s worth binge-watching this franchise again. Because why the hell not?

Watch on Prime Video

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Moving on to psychological horror, we have "The Babadook". This movie revolves around a widow named Amelia (Essie Davis) and her young son Samuel (Noah Wiseman), who are haunted by a sinister presence from a mysterious pop-up book titled The Babadook. As the terrifying entity becomes increasingly real, Amelia struggles to protect her son while confronting her own inner demons. It’s a chilling and emotionally resonant horror experience that will give you goosebumps.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Prime Video

‘Rosemary's Baby’ (1968)

"Rosemary's Baby" is a classic psychological horror movie that follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), a young pregnant woman who becomes increasingly paranoid about the true nature of her unborn child and the sinister intentions of her neighbors, particularly the elderly couple living next door. As Rosemary's pregnancy progresses, she begins to suspect that a Satanic cult is plotting against her and her baby.

Classics will always be such a huge part of the horror genre, especially “Rosemary’s Baby”, considering it creates such a tense and chilling atmosphere that helped define the genre as a whole.

Watch on Prime Video

‘It Follows’ (2015)

"It Follows" centers around a young woman named Jay (Maika Monroe), who becomes the target of a relentless supernatural entity after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter. The entity, which can take the form of anyone, constantly follows its target at a slow, walking pace, and the only way to delay its pursuit is to pass the curse on to another person through sexual intercourse. As Jay and her friends try to find a way to escape the entity and understand its origins, they face increasing levels of terror and paranoia. It’s a genuinely creepy movie that will make you want to hide behind your hands.

Watch on Prime Video

‘The Invisible Man’ (2020)

Now we have the psychological horror-thriller "The Invisible Man". This movie follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), who escapes from her abusive and controlling boyfriend, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). After Adrian apparently commits suicide and leaves Cecilia a significant portion of his fortune, she begins experiencing a series of disturbing events. Cecilia becomes convinced that Adrian has found a way to become invisible and is tormenting her from beyond the grave. As she tries to prove her suspicions to those around her, she faces increasing danger and psychological manipulation. And trust me when I say the twists and turns are insane.

Watch on Prime Video