3 must-watch movies in the Prime Video top 10 — including a heart-pounding action-thriller

Sometimes you need to delve deeper into the Prime Video top 10 movies list to find the real stand-outs. It’s not uncommon for the No. 1 pick to be of somewhat questionable quality, but right now is a rare occasion where the flicks holding the top spots are very much worth watching.

A new sports drama has just climbed to the summit of the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched movies list, and it is deserving of its position on the podium. And it’s flanked by a gritty action-thriller starring Liam Neeson and a high-concept blockbuster that entertains from minute one. There’s plenty worth streaming in today's Prime Video top 10 movies list, but not every single movie in the ever-rotating ranking is a winner.

So, to cut through the clutter, and ensure you’re only adding the cream of the crop to your watchlist, these are the three movies in the current Prime Video top 10 you should stream first. And, be sure to note, this article is based on the Prime Video top 10 movies list as of 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Unstoppable' (2025)

Unstoppable - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on the 2012 book, and inspired by an incredible true story, “Unstoppable” is a tale of determination and never giving up, even when the odds are stacked against you. It’s the story of Anthony Robles, a resilient collegiate athlete born without a right leg, who dreams of becoming a champion wrestler. Facing adversity, prejudice and numerous physical hurdles, Robles never gives up on his dream and lives up to the movie’s name.

Critics liked this sports drama, but audiences are loving “Unstoppable”. The movie currently holds a 92% viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, significantly higher than the critic's score (72%). “Unstoppable” follows the expected structure of a sports biopic, but its real advantage is the performance of Jharrel Jerome in the leading role. Plus, its supporting cast is also strong including Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle.

Watch "Unstoppable" on Prime Video now

'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' (2023)

IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS Official Trailer (2023) Liam Neeson - YouTube Watch On

Getting excited about a new Liam Neeson action-thriller is a little hard. The Northern Irish actor has made so many at this point that they all start to blend together (not helped by some having similar names such as “Cold Pursuit” and “Cold Storage”). However, “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” is a Neeson-led actioner that feels a little less disposable than some of its contemporaries. Largely thanks to its gritty tone, strong supporting cast and high stakes.

Neeson plays Finbar Murphy, a war veteran putting his combat skills to use for a local crime boss. However, disillusioned with his dark profession, Finbar hopes to leave his assassin trade behind and lead a peaceful life in a small coastal town in County Donegal, Ireland. That plan is halted when a group of IRA soldiers arrive on the scene and quickly come into conflict with Finbar. Also starring Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson, Colm Meaney and Ciarán Hinds, “In the Lands of Saints and Sinners” is a real showcase of Irish acting talent.

Watch "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" on Prime Video now

'The Fall Guy' (2024)

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Fall Guy’s” lack of success in the spring of 2024 continues to mystify me even now. On paper, it appeared to have everything a blockbuster could need to find success including a well-matched pair of leads (Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt) and an enjoyable entertaining core premise. However, despite the positive reviews, “The Fall Guys” struggled at the global box office. Fortunately, its arrival on Prime Video has seen it finally earn the attention it deserves.

Very loosely based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, this action-comedy centers on Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stuntman forced into an early retirement following a near-fatal injury. Months later, still licking his wounds, he’s called back into action to help his ex-girlfriend, and debut director, Jody (Blunt), whose first movie is in danger of being shut down when its egotistical star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing. Packing plenty of humor, and some genuinely fantastic action set pieces, “The Fall Guy” is a blockbuster delight.

Watch "The Fall Guy" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Unstoppable" (2025)

"In the Land of Saints and Sinners" (2023)

"The Fall Guy" (2024)

"Tag" (2018)

"The Creator" (2023)

"The Equalizer 2" (2018)

"The Equalizer" (2014)

"The Calendar Killer" (2025)

"A Quiet Place: Day One" (2023)

"Horrible Bosses 2" (2014)