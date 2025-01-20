5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-26)

When the weather outside is frightful, there's nothing more delightful than staying warm inside with the new TV shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week is great for fans of thrillers, as it brings the return of Netflix's "The Night Agent" and the debuts of Apple's conspiracy drama "Prime Target" and CBS' medical mystery "Watson." Plus, check out the final season of the female friend comedy "Harlem."Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Prime Target’ (Apple TV Plus)

Prime Target — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple adds another thriller series to a roster that includes “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Bad Sisters,” “Disclaimer” and “Hijack.” Conspiracy is afoot in “Prime Target,” which stars Leo Woodall as brilliant young math postgraduate Edward Brooks. He’s on the verge of a major breakthrough: finding a pattern in prime numbers that will give him the key to every computer in the world. But soon, Edward realizes that an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it gets off the ground. He teams up with NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell) to unravel the treacherous plot against him.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ (Netflix)

W.A.G.s to Riches | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The term “WAGS” refers to the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes and was coined by the British press to describe the glamorous partners of high-profile soccer players, such as Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Cole. Now, the phrase is used around the globe and sometimes applied to Taylor Swift, who’s even more famous than her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. This reality series follows a group of WAGS as they navigate their relationships and careers amid the often chaotic world of pro sports.

►All 8 episodes premiere Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Harlem’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Harlem Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This under-the-radar comedy returns for a third and final season of new career developments, romantic travails and other life challenges for the four Black female friends in the titular New York City neighborhood. Big changes are coming for Camille (Meagan Good), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), Tye (Jerrie Johnson and Quinn (Grace Byers). Angie lands a role in “Girls Trip: The Musical,” while Tye and Quinn have new loves interests. But the biggest change of all: Somebody’s pregnant!

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘The Night Agent’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s hit action-thriller returns with a new high-octane mission for FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). After saving the president in season 1, Peter has been promoted by the secret organization Night Action to become a Night Agent. This time, he’s hunting for a mole in the CIA who is leaking top government secrets. Worried that Night Action may be compromised, Peter is forced to go rogue to find the mole. Adding extra urgency is the discovery that the mole is gathering resources to build a bomb to blow up Manhattan.

►All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Watson’ (CBS)

This modern-day spin on the Sherlock Holmes stories has a major twist: the famous detective is dead and the focus is on his sidekick, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut). He resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. But his old life of detective work isn’t quite done with him yet; but instead of solving crimes, he begins taking on medical mysteries with the help of his skilled team at the clinic. Plus, his friend’s killer, the dastardly Moriarty, is still out there somewhere ….

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

