How to watch 'The Office Australia' online — stream the 2024 remake of the classic comedy

“The Office” – the groundbreaking sitcom by Ricky Gervais – has already spawned a smash-hit U.S. version starring Steve Carell. Now, an Australian version of "The Office" is hitting our screens.

'The Office Australia': release date, streaming service All eight episodes of "The Office Australia" drop on Friday, October 18, 2024 in 240 countries (although not, it seems, the U.S.)

• U.K., CAN, AUS — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

"The Office Australia" welcomes new boss Hannah Howard. Played by Felicity Ward, she is the first female boss in the franchise's history and is just as inept as her male predecessors. She is the leader of a branch at the packaging company, Flinley Craddick in Sydney and is joined by a host of other characters that those familiar with other versions of The Office will likely recognise.

As ever, things are not straightforward for the staffers. Hannah has found out that her branch is going to be shut, with Head Office demanding everyone work from home. Like any boss, she wants to keep her “work family” united, but this means her staff putting up with her increasingly outlandish antics. With a great cast, this is set to be as funny and moving as previous iterations of the show, all with a post-pandemic twist.

You can still watch "The Office Australia" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch 'The Office Australia' in the U.K., Canada, Australia

Viewers based in the U.K., Canada and Australia can watch “The Office Australia” on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, October 18.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial . This will let you watch “The Office Australia” and other shows or movies for free, but you must cancel the subscription before you’re charged.

Interested in more Prime benefits? Get an all-inclusive subscription to gain access to quick shipping, special deals on your favorite products, and of course, Prime Video. The current cost for membership is £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 a month or £95.00 / CA$99 / AU$59 a year.

Watch 'The Office Australia' in the U.S.

Sadly for viewers in the U.S., there is currently no scheduled release date for "The Office Australia". However, given the popularity of other versions of the show, this could change and we will let you know if it does.

If you're traveling in the U.S. from one of the many countries where the show is set to air, you can use a VPN to access it as usual.

'The Office Australia' cast (2024)

Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard

Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle

Steen Raskopoulos as Nick Fletcher

Shari Sebbens as Greta King

Josh Thomson as Martin Katavake

Jonny Brugh as Lloyd Kneath

Susan Ling Young as Tina Kwong

Raj Labade as Sebastian Roy

Lucy Schmidt as Deborah Leonard

Zoe Terakes as Stevie Jones

Pallavi Sharda as Alisha Khanna

Claude Jabbour as Mason,

Jason Perini as Johnny

Guest stars: Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald, and Chris Bunton