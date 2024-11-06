How to watch 'Investigation Alien' online – UFO documentary series with George Knapp, release date

"Investigation Alien" lands, pun intended, at a time when the debate into the existence of UFOs (or UAPs as they are now know - Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) has undergone a seismic shift in the court of public opinion. And with 30 years of experience in this area, journalist George Knapp is the man to explain why.

"Investigation Alien" premieres on Friday, November 8.

Netflix

A key moment in the migration from minority interest to area worthy of genuine investigation was on December 16, 2017 when the New York Times published two videos, termed FLIR and GIMBAL, that featured encounters by U.S. Navy jets with unusually shaped, fast-moving craft.

While not a seal of approval, it marked the moment when the mainstream press opened the door to genuine speculation on footage that would never have previously been revealed by the Pentagon. The Washington Post soon followed with GOFAST - another, very similar encounter. A host of whistleblowers followed.

Since then the entire UFO/UAP industry – and it is an industry with thousands of podcasts, books and documentaries created every year – has been in overdrive wondering what else governments might have hidden.

Along with "non-human intelligence", "biometrics", "debunkers" and more acronyms than it is possible to remember, Knapp puts forth the argument that we are not alone – with some eye-opening French UFO footage that, if genuine, is hard to explain.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Alien Investigation" online and from anywhere in the world. Or even another world.

Watch 'Investigation Alien' in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch "Investigation Alien" on Netflix from Friday, November 8

Watch 'Investigation Alien' in the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond

Viewers based in the U.K., Canada, Australia and everywhere else can watch "Investigation Alien" exclusively on Netflix from Friday, November 8.

Does George Knapp have a podcast? Yes. As well as being a guest on many UFO podcasts, he co-hosts "Weaponized" (Apple Podcasts / YouTube) with documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and still hosts episodes of "Coast to Coast AM", the syndicated radio show made famous by Art Bell in the 1990s.

What else is worth watching on Netflix? Netflix has a vast catalogue of over 6,600 movies, TV series' and specials. We recently enjoyed "Don't Move", one of the most intense thrillers of the year.