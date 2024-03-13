Based on an article by Susan Orlean in the New Yorker, "Little Wing" is a warm-hearted coming-of-age/buddy movie that follows the formation of an unlikely bond between elderly pigeon fancier Jaan (Brian Cox) and lost teenager Kaitlyn (Brooklynn Prince). Intrigued? You can watch "Little Wing" exclusively on Paramount Plus.

'Little Wing' premiere dates • Date and time: "Little Wing" premieres on Weds, Mar. 13 in the U.S. and Canada. It's available from Mar. 14 in the U.K. and Australia.

• U.S. — Paramount Plus with Showtime

• U.K. — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Reeling from her parents divorce, the mystery that surrounds her father, and the pending loss of her family home, 13-year-old Kaitlyn finds herself slipping into the strange (but also potentially lucrative) sport that is pigeon racing.

Stealing one of the Jaan's valuable birds would quickly solve her family’s financial woes – but it would also mean the end of their friendship. It's dilemma that will no doubt have you shedding a tear or two.

Brian Cox brings out a different kind of cranky to the one familiar with fans of "Succession" while Brooklynn Prince brings all the teenage angst her troubled but determined young character demands.

"Little Wing" is no "Oppenheimer" – it's only 60 minutes long – but if you like dark humor intertwined with heart-warming messages, read on and we'll show you where to watch "Little Wing" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Little Wing' online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Little Wing" if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

How to watch 'Little Wing' online in the U.S.

You can stream "Little Wing" via Paramount Plus with Showtime from Weds, Mar. 13.

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to check out the "Little Wing".

The Paramount Plus library includes Survivor, NCIS and Ghosts, as well as originals like 1923 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. You'll need the $11.99 a month 'with Showtime' plan to watch "Little Wing". New users get a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Little Wing' online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada and "Little Wing" will premiere at the same time as the U.S. on Wednesday, March 13.

Traveling abroad? You can access you usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch 'Little Wing' online in the U.K.

"Little Wing" premieres in the U.K. on Paramount Plus on Thursday, March 14, the day after it debuts in the U.S. and Canada.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'Little Wing' online in Australia

In Australia, "Little Wing" streams on Paramount Plus from Thursday, March 14, the day after it drops in the U.S. and Canada.

If you're traveling abroad you'll need to use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access you usual Paramount account.

'Little Wing' official trailer

'Little Wing' cast

Brian Cox - Jaan

- Jaan Kelly Reilly - Maddie

- Maddie Brooklynn Prince - Kaitlyn

- Kaitlyn Che Tafari - Adam

- Adam Lowell Deo - Ben Lasher

- Ben Lasher Trinity Jo-Li Bliss - Tessa

- Tessa Jeanine Jackson - Pat Linch

- Pat Linch Simon Khan - Matt

- Matt Parker Hall - Ryan Fleming

Where and when was 'Little Wing' filmed? "Little Wing" was filmed on location in Portland, Oregan in 2023.

Who wrote 'Little Wing'? Academy Award nominee John Gatins ("Flight") adapted the script, which is based Susan Orlean's 2006 New Yorker article of the same name. Orlean serves as the movie's executive producer alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Donald De Line, Susan Orlean, Brian Cox, Don Dunn and Liz Brandenburg.

Who are the famous most pigeon fanciers in history? Maximilien Robespierre (French revolutionary), Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II (UK monarchs), Nikola Tesla (Serbian-American inventor), Pablo Picasso (Spanish painter), Charles Darwin (English naturalist), Yul Brynner (Russian-American actor), Mike Tyson (American World Heavyweight champion boxer) and Manuel Noriega (deposed Panamanian dictator).