'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Bradford?

News
By
published

Spoilers for what happened in the "Paradise" season 1 finale

James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
(Image credit: Hulu)

After a season full of twists, betrayals, and buried secrets, "Paradise" finally answered the question that’s been haunting fans since the premiere: Who killed President Cal Bradford?

The season finale didn’t just deliver that long-awaited reveal — it left viewers reeling with new questions about what's to come.

But don’t worry, the wait for answers won’t be long. Creator Dan Fogelman reassured a fan worried about a long hiatus, tweeting, “We start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be 2 years, I promise!”

With season 2 of "Paradise" officially on the way, the fallout from this shocking revelation is only just beginning. Here's what went down in the season 1 finale, including the identity of Bradford's killer.

Warning: massive spoilers from the finale ahead!

An image indicating spoilers are ahead.

Who killed President Cal Bradford?

The short answer is the librarian whose actual name is Trent (Ian Merrigan).

The finale begins with a flashback to the construction of Paradise. The project manager who oversees the crew, Trent, is a good guy with a big heart who bonds with the workers. When he discovers the excavation is digging up arsenic dust, he brings it to the attention of the architect, who promptly fires Trent.

From there, Trent becomes obsessed with the bunker and becomes a conspiracy theorist — except, of course, the conspiracies are true. His obsession pushes him to try to assassinate the president but Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) saves Cal (James Marsden).

Ian Merrigan as the librarian in Paradise

(Image credit: Hulu)

Trent is sent to prison, conveniently in Colorado. On the day of the apocalypse, a prison riot frees him and other inmates. Wearing a guard's uniform, he approaches a couple waiting in their car in traffic headed toward the bunker.

Trent shoots both of them and steals the identity of the man, who turns out to be a librarian. He shaves his head and takes the man's clothing. At a gas station, he sees a random woman and decides to give her a chance at survival as the other half of the couple. She turns out to be Maggie, the waitress at the diner.

How the mystery is solved

After Xavier's fraught meeting with Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), he sets about trying to solve Cal's murder. Now armed with the knowledge that the killer's DNA is not in the Paradise database, he reexamines the scene of the crime.

There, he finds the mix CD that Cal made for his son, Jeremy (Charlie Evans). As he listens to it, Xavier rethinks the number written on Cal's cigarette and realizes might have something to do with the library.

There, he sees that the library's books are classified with six-digit numbers, just like the one written on the cigarette. It leads him to a biography of Frank Sinatra, which contains Cal's handwritten notes.

But just as Xavier is perusing the notes, he's knocked out by ... the librarian aka Trent.

Meanwhile, Agent Robinson (Krys Marshall) is investigating on her own, with help from Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi). As they comb through the records of Paradise residents, they find an anomaly that leads them to the diner waitress, who tells all.

How the finale ends

Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson in Paradise

(Image credit: Hulu)

Xavier and Robinson pursue Trent as he attempts to leave Paradise with Cal's notes. They catch up to him above the city, but he jumps to his death.

With that squared away, Xavier goes to confront Sinatra to learn the whereabouts of his daughter Presley (Aliyah Mastin). Sinatra, who previously ordered Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) to "take care" of Presley, informs him that she's dead.

Enraged, Xavier pulls out a hidden gun and seems about to shoot her in the dead. Instead, Jane appears and shoots Sinatra in the throat. It seems she wants the billionaire alive for her own reasons, but Sinatra will have a long recovery ahead of her.

After reuniting with his kids, Xavier takes Cal's notes and heads to the hangar. He climbs into a small plane and pilots it through the opening doors. "I'm coming, baby," he vows, referring to his wife. The sunlight — real sunlight — hits his face.

What's next for 'Paradise' in season 2?

While the "Paradise" season 1 finale wrapped up its main storyline by answering the question of Cal Bradford's killer, it leaves off with a lot of questions.

The big one is, of course, whether Xavier finds his wife — and what her status is. Clearly, she survived the apocalypse, but she's almost certainly been changed by the experience. And if / once Xavier finds her, will he bring her back to Paradise? What about other survivors she may be with? It's unclear how many more people they can bring into Paradise without the entire bunker collapsing.

Other lingering questions include what Jane's agenda is, whether Jeremy Bradford will rise up to become a politician like his father and who will fill the power vacuum left by Sinatra as she recovers.

Oh, also, are we going to get that cashew cheese fries recipe?

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Kelly Woo
Kelly Woo
Streaming Editor

Kelly is the managing editor of streaming for Tom’s Guide, so basically, she watches TV for a living. Previously, she was a freelance entertainment writer for Yahoo, Vulture, TV Guide and other outlets. When she’s not watching TV and movies for work, she’s watching them for fun, seeing live music, writing songs, knitting and gardening.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) in &quot;Paradise&quot;
Hulu's 'Paradise' is a compelling political thriller packed with jaw-dropping reveals — and it's my newest TV obsession
Sterling K. Brown stars as Xavier Collins, head of a security detail for a former President suddenly dragged into the spotlight
How to watch 'Paradise' online from anywhere — stream Sterling K. Brown political thriller
Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) in a suit in &quot;Silo&quot; season 2 from Apple TV Plus
‘Silo’ season 2 looks set for an electric season finale with shocking revelations
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone
'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2: Everything we know so far
Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in Severance
'Severance' season 2: Everything we know so far
L-R: Michael Fassbender as Martian and Hugh Bonneville as Richardson in &quot;The Agency,&quot; episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime.
This new spy thriller on Paramount Plus just wrapped up an epic first season — and it literally gave me chills
Latest in Streaming
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Bradford?
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Alien
Hulu just got every single “Alien” movie — here’s the 3 to watch, and 1 you must skip
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
This overlooked legal thriller just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and now is the perfect time to watch
Kim Sung-kyun and Lee Hee-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new crime thriller — and it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025
YouTube logo on smart TV with remote control
YouTube reportedly working on massive upgrade to fight Netflix and Amazon
Latest in News
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Bradford?
Android 12
Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Apple iPad 11
iPad 11 just announced — here’s what’s new
Pixel Studio showing people illustration
Pixel Studio can finally generate people — and that's not the only change Google is bringing to Pixel phones
iPad and MacBook
Apple Air news live updates — iPad Air M3 launch, MacBook Air M4 imminent
More about streaming
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;

Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
See more latest
Most Popular
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37
How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
Pixel Studio showing people illustration
Pixel Studio can finally generate people — and that's not the only change Google is bringing to Pixel phones
Android 12
Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
SOURHOUSE Goldie
I just discovered this innovative kitchen gadget that takes all the guesswork out of sourdough
A white pillow with blue edges placed on the bed
Cloud 9 releases AI-developed pillow for unparalleled support for all sleepers — and it's already $20 off
Apple iPad 11
iPad 11 just announced — here’s what’s new
iPad and MacBook
Apple Air news live updates — iPad Air M3 launch, MacBook Air M4 imminent
A smartphone attached to the Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2's rumored phone attachment could lead to dual-screen gaming — what you need to know
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 announced — price, release date, specs and all the upgrades