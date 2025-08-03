I finally saw this ’90s cult classic on Tubi — and it’s even weirder than I heard

Whether you've just heard of "Buffalo '66" in passing or you've come to wonder about it because of that Wet Leg song, you might think it's another gritty '90s indie drama that takes itself seriously while remaining incredibly self-indulgent.

And yeah, it's got all that and more, really: bad decisions, chain-smoking and awkward silences. But it's also something of a cult classic that you'll come away from absolutely loving.

Vincent Gallo plays Billy Brown, a man just released from prison who immediately kidnaps a stranger (Christina Ricci) to pose as his wife so he can save face with his emotionally stunted parents. That sounds like the setup for a dark comedy or a character study about toxic masculinity, and it kind of is. But there's something delicate there, too.

Gallo, who directed, wrote, and starred, makes choices that feel both narcissistic and oddly sincere. Ricci, in one of her most underrated roles, is relatable and soft in ways that we don't often see her.

It’s uncomfortable, beautiful, and completely its own thing. If you're into love stories that feel like they’re barely holding themselves together or characters who might be too broken to say what they mean, "Buffalo ‘66" is worth your time. And you can stream it for free right now on Tubi.

What's 'Buffalo '66' about?

Buffalo '66 (1998) ORIGINAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Billy Brown (Gallo) is a recently released ex-con with nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Desperate to save face with his emotionally vacant parents, he kidnaps a woman named Layla (Ricci) and forces her to pose as his wife when he heads home.

The lie ends up spiraling into something weirder but somehow more honest as Billy stumbles through a day filled with rage, regret, and long-held grudges. He’s consumed by a missed field goal that ruined his life and wants to take revenge. But he's entirely unprepared for the warmth Layla brings. You probably know where this is going.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set against Buffalo, New York in winter, "Buffalo ‘66" is less about romance and more about two broken people crashing into each other without even realizing it. And it has some absolutely killer songs, especially if you're a big King Crimson fan.

Why you should stream 'Buffalo '66' on Tubi

Maybe you just want to see what Wet Leg was singing about. Or maybe you're looking for a movie that colors outside the lines a bit. Whatever you're looking for, you'll end up appreciating this daring and authentic film.

Vincent Gallo’s portrayal of Billy Brown is slimy but undeniably captivating. His kidnapping of Christina Ricci’s Layla starts as a cruel stunt, but as the day unfolds, the raw awkwardness between them gives way to real emotion, which makes for a slow-burning connection neither expects.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

Shot in gritty, washed-out tones and laced with surreal flourishes, from tap-dancing in a bowling alley to absurdly vivid family drama, "Buffalo '66" walks the line between dark comedy and poignant character study. Gallo is fearless and unfiltered, while Ricci is quiet and graceful, though you never quite know what to expect from her.

It's time to give "Buffalo '66" a bit of appreciation for what it is and what it manages to accomplish. It was included in a hit song for a reason, and if you're ready to try something a little different in the realm of romance, it's free on Tubi and it really can't hurt, right?

Watch "Buffalo '66" free on Tubi