'Colin from Accounts' season 2 just dropped on Paramount Plus — and it's already 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

"Colin from Accounts" season 2 has finally arrived on Paramount Plus. The comedy's first season was arguably a surprise hit when it arrived on Paramount Plus last November. Well, a surprise to U.S. viewers — Australian audiences had already watched the show earlier on Binge. Aussies also got the show ahead of U.S. audiences this season, while U.K. audiences got both seasons ahead of U.S. audiences on BBC iPlayer, though later than Australia.

But now you can watch season 2 online from anywhere and you should, because the second season appears to be just as good as the first. Currently, "Colin from Accounts" season 2 holds an impressive 100% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, something that is rare for any show, let alone a show's second season.

So now that it's clear season 2 is shaping up to be a hit just like season 1, here's what critics are saying about the latest season of "Colin from Accounts."

What is 'Colin from Accounts' about?

This Australian sitcom was created and written by real-life husband and wife Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer. It also stars the duo as Ashley (Dyer), a medical school student and Gordon (Brammall) a brewery owner.

These two — both single — get thrown into an awkward meet-cute when a car accident injuries a small dog, who the pair take under their care. As they try to care for the dog, now named Colin, they find themselves growing closer together ... and under a mountain of vet bills neither can afford.

In season 2, the pair are now living together, but without Colin. They've given him up to a new home, a decision that takes them all of two weeks to regret. They now have to find a way to get Colin back, all while navigating their own drama and their still very new — often awkward — relationship.

What the critics are saying

Even from just the season 2 trailer, it's clear that fans of romantic comedies and quirky sitcoms can find an instant connection with "Colin from Accounts." While the show does feel fresh, it's clearly retreading some tried-and-true comedy tropes.

But that's not a bad thing, especially since the show does it so well. Dave Nemetz of TV Line praised season 2 for hitting all the right notes, calling it "a shining example of romantic comedy at its very best." Nemetz also praises the show for not having an overly complicated plot or opting for "manufactured dramatic complications and soapy twists."

And as I mentioned before, it seems by all accounts that this show hasn't fallen off from its first season. Lucy Mangan of The Guardian said that season 2 was better than ever, claiming that "everything that made it great is back." This was echoed by Mangan's colleague Barbara Ellen, who called season 2 "that rare follow-up that isn’t just as good as the first -- it’s better" when reviewing the show for The Guardian's Observer TV reviews.

Stream this hit comedy now on Paramount Plus

By now, it should be clear that "Colin from Accounts" season 2 is a must-watch, especially for fans of romantic comedies and lovers of sitcoms like "How I Met Your Mother." It's an uncomplicated, hilarious show, even when it's awkward.

So head over to Paramount Plus and start streaming it today. Or if you're not from the U.S., check out our guide on how to watch "Colin from Accounts" season 2 online from anywhere so you don't miss the latest season of this hit Australian comedy.