7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (Jan. 26-28)

Ain’t no party like a binge party! Get your groove on with the new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services. Kick back with a beverage and snack, hit play and escape into a globe-trotting stuntfest, wartime aerial battles, or the gritty crime scenes of 1970s Miami or 1990s London.

This weekend's lineup is led by the WWII epic "Masters of the Air" from producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks and the Paramount Plus debut of Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘Masters of the Air’ (Apple TV Plus)

This World War II saga complements the compelling narratives of "Band of Brothers" (2001) and "The Pacific" (2010), both originally broadcast on HBO and also produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. An adaptation of Donald L. Miller’s book with the same title, "Masters of the Air" recounts the harrowing ordeals of the 100th Bomb Group, famously known as the “Bloody Hundredth,” as they undertake perilous bombing missions over Nazi Germany. Their heroic feats occur in freezing conditions, oxygen shortages, and the sheer terror of combat executed at a daunting altitude of 25,000 feet above the ground.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Expats’ (Prime Video)

Lulu Wang, celebrated for her acclaimed indie film “The Farewell,” presents this limited series drama adapted from the bestselling novel “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of 2014 Hong Kong, the lives of three women become woven together. Margaret (Nicole Kidman) is a renowned American architect grappling with challenges in her ambitious skyscraper project. Hilary (Sarayu Blue), a British expat, navigates the complexities of her desire for a child amid a rocky marriage. Meanwhile, Mercy (depicted by Ji-young Yoo), a Korean-American college graduate, seeks to escape a troubled past but finds herself entangled in a scandal.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Griselda’ (Netflix)

Sofia Vergara showcases her versatility beyond her portrayal of a ditzy housewife in “Modern Family.” In this limited series, inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, Vergara takes on a darker role as a shrewd and ambitious figure who built one of the most formidable cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unexpected brutality and charm enables her to skillfully navigate the spheres of business and family, earning her the infamous moniker "the Godmother."

Streaming now on Netflix

‘In the Know’ (Peacock)

Zach Woods, known for his role in "Silicon Valley," is not just the co-creator but also the voice behind this animated comedy. He wants to make it clear that they have a deep appreciation for public radio. While the show humorously satirizes NPR culture, it does so with affection. Meet Lauren Caspian, NPR's third-most popular host, who is well-intentioned yet hypocritical — and also happens to be a stop-motion puppet. Each episode revolves around Lauren and his team as they produce "In the Know," featuring interviews with real-world human guests including Mike Tyson, Norah Jones, Ken Burns and Jonathan Van Ness.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘Sexy Beast’ (Paramount Plus)

The 2000 cult British gangster film gets a prequel series that explores the backstory of the complicated connection between Gal Dove (James McArdle) and Don Logan (Emun Elliott). In the seductive chaos of London's criminal underworld in the 1990s, the best friends and small-town thieves achieve some success — drawing the attention of gangster Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer). However, their bond is put to the test when Gal becomes romantically involved with adult film star Deedee Harrison (Sarah Greene).

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Queer Eye’ season 8 (Netflix)

The beloved cast of five lifestyle experts return in the latest installment of the hit series, with some bittersweet news: decorator extraordinaire Bobby Berk is departing after this season wraps. In New Orleans for a second round of life-changing makeovers, Berk along with culture guide Karamo Brown, fashion pro Tan France, food advisor Antoni Porowski, and grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness will yet again work their magic to uplift a few deserving locals. The lucky recipients range from a traditional jazz clarinetist to a former nun turned social justice lawyer to the football coach for the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

Streaming now on Netflix

Movie Premieres

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ (Paramount Plus)

Tom Cruise helped save the theatrical experience in 2022 with his jet-setting “Top Gun: Maverick.” He didn’t quite pull off the same feat last year with “Dead Reckoning” (that was done by “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”), but Cruise is still one of the last Bigtime Movie Stars. The latest stunt-filled extravaganza poses a new mission to super spy Ethan Hunt: Track down and disable a rogue AI called the Entity. If it falls into the wrong hands, the Entity could destroy the world. Fortunately, Ethan and team — Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) — are on the case.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus