5 best shows like ‘Fool Me Once’ to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

“Fool Me Once” is the first big Netflix show of 2024. The British mystery-drama is based on a best-selling Harlen Coben novel and centers on a recently widowed woman’s search for answers after she spots her deceased husband on a nanny camera. The show went straight to No.1 on Netflix in the U.S. and U.K. and amassed more than 61 million global viewing hours in its first two weeks on the streaming service.

Its success has led to Netflix quickly commissioning two more shows based on Coben's books, but these won’t arrive for a while yet. So, if you’re looking for shows like “Fool Me Once” that you can start binge-watching right now, then we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find 5 shows on the best streaming services that are just as twisting as “Fool Me Once” and will have you similarly hooked from the very start.

‘The Stranger’

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like “Fool Me Once”, “The Stranger” is also a Netflix adaptation of a Coben novel, and the two shows even share a cast member: Richard Armitage. Like many of the author’s works, The Stranger begins with a lead character living a seemingly perfect life, in this case, Adam Price (Armitage). Adam seems to have it all, but in true Coben fashion, this blissful happiness doesn’t last very long.

One fateful day, while attending his son’s soccer practice, Adam is approached by a mysterious stranger (Hannah John-Kamen), who reveals a shocking secret about his wife, Corinne (Dervla Kirwan). Before Adam can get answers his wife disappears, and as he attempts to find out the truth, more hidden secrets are revealed. “The Stranger” offers plenty of shocking twists and turns and is a show that will have you rushing to press “play next episode” after each dramatic cliffhanger ending.

Watch on Netflix

‘Wilderness’

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, “Wilderness” is best described as a “twisted love story” as this six-episode series explores how the perfect relationship can splinter and crack in just a matter of seconds. If you want a thriller series that will keep you guessing until the closing moments, then “Wilderness” is the next show you need to watch.

“Wilderness” follows Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen), a young British couple, living a glamorous life in New York City. But their problem-free relationship is thrown into turmoil when Liv discovers Will’s infidelity. Taking a road trip to America’s stunning National Parks, Will hopes to reconnect and make amends, but Liv doesn’t have reconciliation on her mind, she wants something else entirely: Revenge.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Stay Close’

(Image credit: Netflix)

As noted, Netflix has adapted several of Coben’s novels into TV shows (“Fool Me Once” is the streamer’s 8th Coben-based series), and 2021’s “Stay Close” is arguably the best effort to come from this partnership to date. It’s the best-reviewed collaboration between the streaming service and author scoring 92% on Rotten Tomatoes .

“Stay Close” is more ambitious than some of Coben’s more straightforward stories. It follows three main characters; Megan (Cush Jumbo), a hardworking mother of three, Ray (Richard Armitage), a jaded photographer and Broome (James Nesbitt), a police detective who’s haunted by an unsolved missing-persons case. When another unexplainable disappearance occurs, unwelcome truths come to light, and the lives of all three protagonists hang in the balance.

Watch on Netflix

‘One of Us is Lying’

(Image credit: Peacock/Universal)

If you’re looking for a show like “Fool Me Once” but with a little more pep (and that isn’t set in Britain) then “One of Us is Lying” is a great pick. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, it opens with five high school students getting detention. But this isn’t the Breakfast Club. Instead of becoming fast friends, these very different students become murder suspects when one of their classmates suffers a sudden allergic reaction.

The police determine that the death was no tragic accident, and when it’s revealed that each of the four students in detention at the time of the incident had a motive for murder the investigation begins. What follows is a pretty outlandish tale, expect some questionable logic on this journey, but “One of Us is Lying” is still great fun throughout, and it was successful enough to get a very solid second season as well.

Watch on Peacock

'Bodyguard'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bodyguard is just as twisting as “Fool Me Once”, but it’s a little less schlocky. It's an acclaimed BBC political thriller that stars Richard Madden — who you may recognize from Marvel’s Eternals — as David Budd, a former solider suffering from PTSD, who is now working as a private security personnel for high-profile targets in London.

When David is tasked with running protection for an ambitious politician, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), he finds himself at a crossroads. Montague is an elected member of the British Parliament, with designs on becoming the Prime Minister. But her political beliefs stand against everything David believes, and as he grows closer to Julia, it becomes clear the person hired to protect her just might be her biggest threat. Bodyguard features two powerful performances at its core and builds to a suspenseful finale you won’t see coming.

Watch on Netflix