3 best movies leaving Netflix in January 2024 not to miss

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to watch more amazing movies, you'll want to catch a few that are leaving Netflix this January. While the streaming service added countless new movies and TV shows this month, we also have to bid adieu to quite a few gems.

Several movies already departed the network earlier this month, such as "BlacKkKlansman," "Get Out" and the "Spy Kids" franchise. Fortunately, there are plenty left that you can still watch — but not for long! We've identified three movies to watch before they leave Netflix in a matter of days.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'

Peter (Jason Segel) is going through one of the worst breakups depicted in film. Not only is his ex — the titular Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) — a movie star that's on every magazine cover and TV, but he's also unable to avoid her in person because they booked the same Hawaiian resort. Even worse, she's traveling with her new boyfriend, an insufferable version of himself

Fortunately for Peter, he winds up meeting some great people, including Rachel (Mila Kunis) a witty hotel staffer who understands his plight, and surfing instructor Chuck (Paul Rudd) whose positivity is unsinkable. - KW

Watch on Netflix by Jan. 31

'La La Land'

Starring current Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, "La La Land" tells the story of a pianist and actress falling in love in modern-day Los Angeles while pursuing their dreams of making it big. The musical romantic comedy won six Oscars, one of which was earned by Stone for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

While musicals may not be to everyone's taste, you will still want to catch this film if you haven't seen it before it leaves Netflix. For those who are fans of the genre, you'll recognize director Damien Chazelle's references to numerous famous musicals, such as "Singin' in the Rain" and "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg." You will also appreciate the catchy, joyous musical numbers and superb choreography, reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood.

Watch on Netflix by Jan. 31

'Eat Pray Love'

Inspired by the true life experiences of author Liz Gilbert, who penned a memoir by the same name, "Eat Pray Love" follows Gilbert's global adventures following a divorce from her husband. She plans a three-country trip, visiting Italy, India, and Bali. Along the way, she discovers the joys of eating, finds a sense of spirituality and falls in love again.

Julia Roberts stars as the protagonist, depicting the journey of self-discovery that goes deeper than the simple joys of visiting new locales around the world. Javier Bardem plays Felipe, Roberts' romantic interest that emerges through the course of the film. It's a perfect movie to watch if you are feeling inclined to travel this year or pursue your own adventure of some kind.

Watch on Netflix by Jan. 31