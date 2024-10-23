'Extraction 3' with Chris Hemsworth just got a huge update for hotly-anticipated Netflix sequel

Tyler Rake's third Netflix mission just got a huge update out of New York Comic-Con.

In news that's sure to delight fans of the Chris Hemsworth-starring Netflix action flicks, the Russo Brothers have just confirmed work is well underway on the threequel.

This news comes from Collider, who interviewed the "Avengers" directing duo at NYCC 2024. Amid chat about their upcoming Netflix sci-fi effort, "The Electric State" (which just got its first trailer), Joe Russo revealed that they're already 'hard at work' on the new movie, and that "Extraction 3" will head into production soon.

"We're in the middle of working on that story right now. Hard at work. We're hoping to go into production on it next year", Russo said, adding: "It's definitely filming next year. I'm just being cagey because it's more fun."

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

The pair didn't get into specific detail about what might happen in "Extraction 3", though we have learned a couple of interesting tidbits, including a hint about Idris Elba's cryptic "Man in the Suit."

The strange figure cropped up right at the end of the movie, offering to free Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) and Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) from jail if they do another job for him and his unseen boss.

During their chat, Collider's Steve Weintraub asked whether they'd decided who that mystery figure might be, and Russo replied: "Yes, we know who that character is. It was built that way. If you like that relationship between Idris and Chris, you're gonna enjoy 'Extraction 3'."

So what does this all mean for 'Extraction 3'?

EXTRACTION 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Well, broadly, it sounds like we could be seeing Tyler Rake back on Netflix pretty soon.

Joe Russo didn't give an exact production date for the new sequel so predicting an Extraction 3 release date isn't easy. That said, if the "Extraction" team works fast and the sequel goes straight into production in the first few months of 2025, it's possible that "Extraction 3" could come to the streamer in the latter part of the year, or in 2026.

A third "Extraction" flick isn't all too surprising, given the ending left the door open and both movies once held spots on Netflix's most popular movies list.

Looking for more action-packed movies to stream while you wait for "Extraction 3"? Check out Tom's Guide's breakdown of the best movies like "Extraction" and the best Netflix action movies you can stream right now.