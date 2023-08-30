Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew are finally setting off on their maiden voyage. Netflix's live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga series by Eiichiro Oda is finally here.

One Piece streaming details One Piece premieres Aug. 31 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

One Piece brings the action from the long-running series (seriously, there are over 1,000) into the real world with what looks to be a spirited adaptation of the show's East Blue arc. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a spunky young boy with rubber limbs, sets off to become King of the Pirates while seeking the legendary pirate Gold Roger’s treasure: the One Piece.

All pirates need a crew, so Luffy recruits the best of the best he meets on his journey: thief Nami (Emily Rudd) and pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), the foundation of the formidable Straw Hats.

The fledgling skeleton crew faces off against a number of colorful adversaries on their way to the Grand Line to seek out the One Piece. Both silly and serious, the anime is occasionally heartfelt and sprinkled with plenty of action -- it looks like Netflix's version will follow in the same footsteps.

Ready to set sail? Here's everything you need to watch One Piece.

When does One Piece come out on Netflix?

One Piece will debut exclusively on Netflix on August 31.

All episodes will drop on the streamer at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT.

One Piece trailer

The trailer for One Piece introduces Luffy and his ambitious goal to find Gold Roger's treasure. Nami believes it's a myth, but Luffy is resolute that he and his companions will find it if they work together. We see him rallying his crew to go after what they want as he inspires them to move beyond their boundaries and be more than they think they can be.

For a pirate, he may be one of the most uplifting voices you'll hear in the anime world. Go figure, right? There are also glimpses at some of the baddies that’ll stand in Luffy’s way of realizing his dream, all of whom will underestimate this plucky kid from humble beginnings.

One Piece cast

The cast of One Piece is led by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, a boy with a rubber body who wants to be King of the Pirates. Inspired by his mentor Shanks (Peter Gadiot), Luffy sees the good in all. In fact, he learned from Shanks that being a pirate is more than stealing everyone's booty. Colton Osorio is on deck as a younger version of Luffy that we'll likely see in flashbacks.

He'll be joined by enterprising young thief and acerbic smart-aleck Nami (Emily Rudd) as well as pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), the foundation of his reluctant crew.

We'll also see additional allies of the Straw Hats, starting with the storyteller and sharpshooter Usopp (Jacob Romero), sharp-dressed chef Sanji (Taz Skylar), and one of Luffy's first real friends, Koby (Morgan Davies).

In terms of baddies, you can expect the psychotic Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) to steal the show, while fearsome pirate Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) has a chokehold on poor Koby.

There's also the villainous and vain Helmeppo (Aidan Scott), as well as the legendary Marine Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan).