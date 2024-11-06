'Stranger Things' season 5 episode titles revealed as Netflix confirms 2025 release

It's "Stranger Things" day, and Netflix has marked the occasion with a little tease of what's to come in "Stranger Things" season 5.

If you didn't know, "Stranger Things" day takes place on November 6, which is the same day that Will Byers first disappeared and the whole Hawkins saga was set in motion back in 1983.

Following that big behind-the-scenes "Stranger Things" update we got earlier in the year, the streamer has dropped a new video (embedded below) confirming a few new details about the new season: a 2025 release date, episode titles, and the year this final adventure's set.

Stranger Things 5 | Title Tease | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Yes, this new "Stranger Things" teaser is really just a modified version of the title sequence, but it still tells us a few things about the new season.

Firstly, we got confirmation that the new season will indeed drop at some point in 2025. It's frustrating that it's not an exact release date, but it's confirmation that the long wait between seasons is finally coming to an end next year.

It also tells us that the new season is set in the fall of 1987, 18 months on from our last trip to Hawkins. Now, judging by the final scene from season 4, things were already looking pretty bleak back in 2022... who knows how much worse things could've gotten during that time jump?

And then there's this new list of episode titles to contend with. I'm sure they'll be occupying the mind of every single "Stranger Things" fan for some time.

What are the "Stranger Things" season 5 episode titles?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Don't want to scrub through the clip? We've listed the eight "Stranger Things" season 5 episode titles below, for ease:

Episode 1 -"The Crawl"

Episode 2 - "The Vanishing Of..." [This title was left incomplete in the clip]

Episode 3 -"The Turnbow Trap"

Episode 4 - "Sorcerer"

Episode 5 - "Shock Jock"

Episode 6 - "Escape from Camazotz"

Episode 7 - "The Bridge"

Episode 8 - "The Rightside Up"

Again, a list of episode names isn't quite as exciting as, say, an actual trailer might have been. However, I'd wager there's still enough there to start digging deep into the lore and doing some serious theorycrafting.

As I'm sure everyone else is doing, I've immediately started looking for any potential clues as to what the gang might face this time around. What could Camazotz be? Who (or what) has vanished?

It's only a list of episode titles, but it's still enough to keep me occupied during the wait for another "Stranger Things" update from one of the best streaming services on the market.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Stranger Things" season 5 airs sometime in 2025. Looking for something else to stream while you wait for the show to return? Be sure to check out our full rundown of the best Netflix shows for tons of streaming recommendations.