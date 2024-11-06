'Missing You' now has a release date — here's when you can stream Netflix's next Harlan Coben show

Emmett J. Scanlan and Michelle Keegan (L-R) in Harlan Coben's "Fool Me Once" on Netflix.

If you're in the market for a new Netflix thriller, you're going to want to open Netflix on New Year's Day.

"Fool Me Once" arrived on Netflix on New Year's Day, and quickly became the streamer's first big hit of 2024. Its Harlan Coben adaptation spent 8 weeks in the Global Top 10 and is still eighth on Netflix's most popular TV list (as of November 3).

Netflix wasted no time in capitalizing on its big success, commissioning new Harlan Coben shows mere weeks after "Fool Me Once" arrived... and now one of those follow-up series has a release date.

Per an announcement shared by Netflix UK on X, we now know that Harlan Coben's "Missing You" will be available to stream on January 1, 2025.

Nothing burns like an old flame... and your New Year's plans just got a lot hotter.@HarlanCoben's MISSING YOU arrives 1 January, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0J3x6Q0y3FNovember 6, 2024

In short, you're gonna want to cancel any New Year's Day plans you might have made. As Netflix said, "Your New Year's plans just got a lot hotter". You can't be seeing family or friends when you've got a new thriller to get wrapped up in, can you?

What is 'Missing You' about?

"Missing You" is another suspenseful novel penned by Harlan Coben. In this 2014 New York Times bestseller, we follow missing persons detective, Kat Donovan (played by "Slow Horses" star, Rosalind Eleazar).

Though Kat was an NYPD detective in the original book, the "Missing You" TV show will once again be moving the story to the U.K., where a new mystery will unfold.

Want to know what kind of thrill ride we're in store for this time around? Well, eleven years ago, Kat's heart was broken when her fiance, Josh, vanished.

She's never heard from him again since... until one day while swiping through profiles on a dating app... she spots his face.

This explodes her world all over again, opening up old wounds and even threatens to dredge up long-buried secrets from Kat's past. Josh's reappearance could even be connected to the mysterious death of Kat's father.

In addition to Eleazar, the "Missing You" cast also includes Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ashley Walters, Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, Mary Malone, and Lisa Faulkner.

Need something new to stream while you wait for "Missing You" to arrive? Check out our list of the best shows like "Fool Me Once" you can watch right now, or Tom's Guide's picks of the overall best Netflix shows available on the streaming service.