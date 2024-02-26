New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 26-March 3)

We're rolling through February and straight into March. It's always surprising how quickly the days pass us by, but that's the nature of time, after all. This week, there's plenty to wade through with fun additions new on Netflix, including the hotly-anticipated Adam Sandler flick "Spaceman."

"Spaceman" follows Sandler as an astronaut who's sent to the edge of the solar system to collect mysterious dust. With his life on Earth falling to pieces, he finds solace and solutions in a creature aboard his ship. Co-starring Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, and Isabella Rossellini, it looks like another chance for Sandler to flex his serious acting skills.

There's also "Code 8 Part II," a sequel to 2019's "Code 8", starring Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell. It centers on the last of the citizens left in Lincoln City who have special powers. After a teenager sees her brother killed by corrupt police, she asks Connor Reed (Amell) and Garrett Kelton (Stephen Amell) for help unraveling the cover-up.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders'

The mysterious death of journalist Danny Casolaro sends shockwaves across the nation. Ruled a suicide by authorities, those closest to Casolaro refuse to accept this explanation, convinced his untimely demise was the price for digging too deep into "The Octopus." This entity, Casolaro believed, tied together stolen government secrets, a string of murders, and a slew of political scandals. This documentary peels back some of the layers of this multifaceted mystery to get to the center of who or what wanted Casolaro silenced — or if it's all a hoax.

'Code 8 Part II'

In this sequel to 2019's "Code 8", Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reprise their roles as Connor Reed and Garret Kelton, an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime. They're some of the final 4% of humans alive in the fictional Lincoln City, all with supernatural powers. When a teen girl becomes the target of corrupt law enforcement, Reed and Kelton must join forces once more to help protect the innocent and unravel the corruption covering up the teen's brother's death.

'The Tourist' season 2

In this follow-up to a series that centers on a man who gets in a car crash and wakes up with amnesia, things are seriously starting to heat up. Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen's (Danielle Macdonald) journey for truth takes a detour into danger deep in Ireland. Desperate to uncover Elliot's true identity and escape the shadows of a criminal past, the couple finds themselves quickly caught up in a web of revenge and plenty of secrets — adding to those that have already cropped up in the first set of episodes. With every step closer to the truth, Elliot and Helen find themselves grappling with realities they may not even want to uncover in the end.

'Spaceman'

Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler) is an astronaut tasked with collecting ancient materials at the edge of the universe. Far from the problems he's facing at home on the brink of eternity in space, Jakub's voyage is upended by the discovery of Hanuš (Paul Dano), a being hidden in his spacecraft. This unexpected companion becomes a catalyst for Jakub to confront the unraveling threads of his life on Earth, especially his strained relationship with pregnant wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan).

The Netflix Slam

This live sports event will stream a tennis exhibition match to viewers from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Tennis titans Rafael Nadal, a legend with 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, goes head to head with Carlos Alcaraz. Additionally, an ensemble of tennis luminaries like Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Patrick McEnroe, analyst Prakash Amritraj, and host Kay Adams, will provide expert commentary and insights as the match goes on.

Everything new on Netflix: Feb. 26-March 3

FEBRUARY 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) (Netflix Series)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

FEBRUARY 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix Documentary)

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” - a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

The Mire: Millennium (PL) (Netflix Series)

As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions.

Code 8 Part II (Netflix Film)

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

FEBRUARY 29

A Round of Applause (TR) (Netflix Series)

Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.

The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

During a trip to Ireland, the man and Helen hope to learn more about his identity and find answers about his past — but his past finds him first.

MARCH 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) (Netflix Series)

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) (Netflix Series)

Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they're still being targeted.

Furies (FR) (Netflix Series)

Seeking to avenge her father's death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) (Netflix Series)

Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice — but not without a few objections.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) (Netflix Film)

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series.

Spaceman (Netflix Film)

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) (Netflix Film)

Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

MARCH 3

The Netflix Slam (Netflix Live Event)

A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

