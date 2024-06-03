New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (June 3-9)

Pool parties, vacations and lazing about at home — that's what summer is for. And what better way to spend your summer than checking out all the latest content that's new on Netflix each week? It's officially June, and there's a whole swath of fresh goodies to check out, which we've lined out here for you.

First, there's "Hit Man", starring Glen Powell as a a part-time member of the New Orleans Police Department who ends up posing as a fake hitman. He discovers he has a knack for posing as different people and ends up falling for a "client" after she hires him to kill her husband. Also new on Netflix this week is "How to Rob a Bank", which chronicles Seattle's most prolific robber and how he got away with ripping off 19 banks using methods from movies.

There's more where that came from. Don't miss the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn'

Comedian Jo Koy returns with another standup special embracing his irreverent comedy. Among his unfiltered takes include diatribes on mumble rap, sending emojis to flirt, being called a zaddy, and how much energy vampires can stress you out. This raunchy special finds Koy at his prime as he performs in Brooklyn for a sold-out show in the historic King's Theater.

Watch on Netflix starting June 4

'How to Rob a Bank'

This true crime documentary explores Scott Scurlock, the master of disguise and cinematic magic who pulled off 19 bank robberies in Seattle in the '90s. Nicknamed "Hollywood," police repeatedly tried and failed to nail Scurlock as he continued to pull off bigger heists, one after another, using tricks he had seen in blockbuster movies. The real-life game of cops and robbers unfolds in this Netflix exploration of Scurlock's crimes.

Watch on Netflix starting June 5

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Sweet Tooth' season 3

The third and final season of this comic-based series takes place in Alaska as Gus (Christian Convery) as the story reaches its thrilling conclusion. These eight final episodes will find the series answering the question of whether the Sick or the hybrids came first while exploring the Sick's origins — though a dangerous new threat is lying in wait as well.

Watch on Netflix starting June 6

'Hit Man'

Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) is a part-time worker for the New Orleans Police Department when he isn't working as a professor. He ends up stumbling into a job posing as an undercover hit man and discovers he's actually good at it as well as disguising himself as other people. When he falls in love with client Maddy (Adria Arjona), he's taken for a fool as it turns out Maddy has more in mind than having Gary do the dirty work of murdering her husband.

Watch on Netflix starting June 7

'Perfect Match' season 2

This Nick Lachey reality dating show is back for a second shot at love as 22 new singles from Netflix's collection of unscripted series are back to find love. They'll couple up together and work on their fledgling relationships through a series of challenges as they compete to become the strongest couple and eventually claim the crown of Perfect Match.

Watch on Netflix starting June 7

Everything new on Netflix: June 3-9

JUNE 3

"30 for 30: Lance"

"30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry"

"30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius"

"Little Baby Bum: Music Time" season 2 (GB) (Netflix Family)

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!

"How I Met Your Mother" seasons 1-9

JUNE 4

"Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn" (Netflix Comedy Special)

Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.

"The Price of Nonna's Inheritance" (IT) (Netflix Film)

When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

JUNE 5

"Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial" (Netflix Documentary)

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.

"How to Rob a Bank" (Netflix Documentary)

It’s 1990s Seattle and the world's best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.

"Under Paris" (FR) (Netflix Film)

Sophia, a brilliant scientist, comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

JUNE 6

"Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

It’s the ultimate showdown. The toughest fighters from “Baki Hanma” and “Kengan Ashura” clash in this unprecedented, hard-hitting martial arts crossover.

"Basma" (SA) (Netflix Film)

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Kübra" season 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

With new powers — and new problems — will Gökhan lead his followers to salvation or damnation?

"Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money" (BR) (Netflix Documentary)

Out of prison, notorious black-market currency trader Nelma Kodama exposes her part in a major Brazilian corruption scandal.

"Rafa Márquez: El Capitán" (MX) (Netflix Documentary)

The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.

"Sweet Tooth" season 3 (Netflix Series)

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

JUNE 7

"Hierarchy" (KR) (Netflix Series)

The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

"Hit Man" (Netflix Film)

Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater's noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

"Perfect Match" season 2 (Netflix Series)

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 6/9/24

"Top Gear" seasons 27-28