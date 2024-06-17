New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (June 17-23)

Want something new on Netflix to nibble on this week? As we enter mid-June, we've got some bite-sized entertainment snacks you can nosh on, including a new movie starring Jessica Alba called "Trigger Warning".

Alba is a former Special Forces soldier in this action thriller who returns to her hometown to take over her family's bar after the death of her father. She soon finds that not all is well in the sleepy little town and must fight the corruption from the inside.

There's also "Black Barbie", which explores the origins of the first Black Barbie and the role three women had in bringing her to life at Mattel.

There's even more beyond that. Check out the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution'

Just in time for Pride, explore the impact and history of LGBTQ+ comedians in this expansive documentary about how they each shaped the face of entertainment. From Suzy Eddie Izzard to Rosie O'Donnell to Margaret Cho, these icons made indelible marks on the face of comedy, and their humor and heart is shown here through the lens of their hilarious comedy routines.

Watch on Netflix starting June 18

'Black Barbie'

This documentary explores the origins of the first Black Barbie doll and the role three women at Mattel had in creating the first ever Barbie that looked like them. In 1989, Beulah Mae Mitchell, Stacey McBride Irby, and Kitty Black Perkins embarked on a journey to create true representation at Mattel, and created a lasting legacy that found the company — and Barbie — forever changed.

Watch on Netflix starting June 19

'Inheritance'

When the wealthy Archer Monroe (Patrick Warburton) dies suddenly, his son and daughter learn about the inheritance left to both of them in a bizarrely unequal way. While son William (Chase Crawford) receives $20 million, daughter Lauren (Lily Collins) gets $1 million and an envelope with a key and a thumb drive that will unlock something, a "truth" that will "stay buried" at his urging. When Lauren decides to investigate further, she gets more than she bargained for.

Watch on Netflix starting June 19

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

From the team behind "Cheer" and "Last Chance U," this raw, look at "America's Sweethearts", or the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, shows what it takes to earn those iconic uniforms. Led by director Kelli Finglass, these athletes and performers must impress the judges and survive grueling practices to secure a coveted spot on the nation's most iconic cheerleading team. It might look like a lot of dancing and shimmying, but it's a shared dream these hopefuls have to find their way inside the glitz and the glam.

Watch on Netflix starting June 14

'Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba stars as a Special Forces veteran who returns to her small hometown after her father's mysterious passing to find a sinister local gang has the community under their thumb. When she takes over the family bar, her military training kicks in and she wages a war to uncover the truth about the gang's crimes and her father's death. When all is said and done, she must take on the gang's leader as she fights to bring justice to the town and closure for her father, no matter the cost.

Watch on Netflix starting June 21

Everything new on Netflix: June 17-23

JUNE 17

"30 for 30: June 17th, 1994"

"Carol"

JUNE 18

"Agents of Mystery" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Six "agents of mystery" with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways.

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution" (Netflix Documentary)

They're changing the world — one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O'Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho and many more.

JUNE 19

"Black Barbie" (Netflix Documentary)

Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

"Dexter" seasons 1-8

"Inheritance" (Netflix Film)

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth.

"Kleks Academy" (PL) (Netflix Family)

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

"The Lego Batman Movie"

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

JUNE 20

"The Accidental Twins" (CO) (Netflix Documentary)

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.

"AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" (Netflix Series)

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season.

JUNE 21

"Aftersun"

"Gangs of Galicia" (ES) (Netflix Series)

When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.

"Trigger Warning" (Netflix Film)

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

"The Victims' Game" season 2 (TW) (Netflix Series)

Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect.

JUNE 22

"Rising Impact" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.

Leaving Netflix This Week

