New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (July 8-14)

We celebrated our independence last week, and this week's slew of new Netflix releases will have us singing the praises of, uh, exploding felines.

"Exploding Kittens" is a fun animated romp that finds God being ousted from heaven and banished to Earth to live as a cat. He must gear up for a battle between light and darkness when it's revealed the cat next door is the Antichrist. Based on the card game that probably sounds a lot less weird on paper.

There's also "Receiver," which features five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season. "The Boyfriend," Japan's first same-sex dating show, follows a group of men who live and love together while also ...running a coffee truck?

Hungry for more? There's still plenty to choose from. There's a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below to get July started.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Boyfriend'

The Boyfriend | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Boyfriend" is a trailblazing Japanese reality show that follows the lives of nine men as they embark on a month-long journey of self-discovery and romance while living together in a picturesque beachside residence known as the "Green Room." Throughout their stay, the participants will not only navigate their personal relationships but also work together at a coffee truck. Along with hosts like MEGUMI, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, and drag queen Durian Lollobrigida, the men will learn to live and love together while examining their partnerships and places in the queer world.

Watch on Netflix starting July 9

'Receiver'

Receiver | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When it comes to football, it's easy to overlook the receivers who make spectacular plays possible. In this eight-episode documentary series viewers follow five talented athletes throughout their 2023 season. As they navigate the pressures and challenges both on and off the gridiron, "Receiver" serves up an unprecedented glimpse into their lives and in turn reveals some of the hidden dedication and sheer athleticism these players need to succeed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix starting July 10

'Vanished Into The Night'

Vanished into the Night - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Elena, an American psychiatrist, and Pietro, a man with a turbulent past, once shared a dream of restoring a Masseria farmhouse and transforming it into a charming hotel. But love turned to separation and a bitter custody battle over their two children. One night, while the children are with Pietro at the farm, they mysteriously disappear without a trace, forcing Pietro to seek Elena's help despite their strained relationship. As the desperate parents receive a chilling phone call demanding a ransom within 36 hours, Elena suspects that Pietro's shady dealings with loan sharks are exactly what have put their children's lives in danger.

Watch on Netflix starting July 11

'Exploding Kittens'

Exploding Kittens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Almighty (Tom Ellis) finds himself in hot water due to Earth's dismal state. As punishment, he's stripped of his heavenly position and banished to Earth, trapped in the unassuming form of a plump feline. Determined to redeem himself, this determined cat takes up residence with a chaotic household, intent on resolving their issues. However, he quickly becomes enamored with the allure of laser pointers, much to his own chagrin. To make matters worse, his feline neighbor is revealed to be his arch-nemesis, the Antichrist, setting the stage for an epic showdown between the forces of light and darkness and tons of meows.

Watch on Netflix starting July 12

'Blame the Game'

Blame the Game | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Pia (Janina Uhse) and Jan (Dennis Mojen) are swept up in the their new romance. As their relationship blossoms, Jan is finally introduced to Pia's close-knit circle of friends during a game night, a milestone that should be a joyous occasion. However, things take an unexpected turn when they find their new love tested in this zany romantic comedy as everyone on Pia's side is very competitive to a fault – and it seems that everyone is looking to win her heart.

Watch on Netflix starting July 12

Everything new on Netflix: July 8-14

JULY 8

"Bad Boys"

"Bad Boys II"

JULY 9

"The Boyfriend" (JP) (Netflix Series)

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.

"Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn" (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner.

JULY 10

"Eva Lasting" season 2 (CO) (Netflix Series)

Eva's return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo.

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series) (new episode)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

"Receiver" (Netflix Sports Series)

It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"Sugar Rush: The Baking Point" season 2 (MX) (Netflix Series)

Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough.

"Wild Wild Punjab" (IN) (Netflix Film)

A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex's wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip" leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!

JULY 11

"Another Self" season 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.

"Vanished into the Night" (IT) (Netflix Film)

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.

"Vikings: Valhalla" season 3 (Netflix Series)

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 12

"Blame the Game" (DE) (Netflix Film)

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone.

"The Champion" (ES) (Netflix Film)

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears.

"Exploding Kittens" (Netflix Series)

Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat’s next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone’s laptop.

"Lobola Man" (ZA) (Netflix Film)

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/14/24



"Abducted in Plain Sight"