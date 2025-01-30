Netflix just revealed its 2025 slate — ‘Squid Game’ season 3, 'Stranger Things' season 5 and more

Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there because it just has so much available to watch. That's not a knock on the quality of the shows and movies Netflix adds to its platform each week, but it's undeniable that Netflix has more available to watch than any other streaming service.

Today, it announced dozens of new original shows and movies coming in 2025. Seriously, there's more than I can count in the sizzle reel they dropped on YouTube earlier today.

After looking through everything that they teased in that trailer and on Netflix's Tudum news site though, I've narrowed down the three biggest pieces of news that you need to keep an eye on. Here are my top picks from everything Netflix announced today:

Netflix 2025 top picks

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It feels like only yesterday that "Squid Game" season 2 wrapped up. Especially since it was a relatively truncated seven-episode season. But Netflix has confirmed that it's coming back for a third and final season on June 27.

So if you haven't caught up with this Korean-language drama about a deadly competition between 456 people with nowhere else to turn for money, the clock is officially ticking for you to start watching.

Major shows officially confirmed for new seasons — 'Stranger Things,' 'Wednesday' and 'The Diplomat'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

While we know the release date for season 3 of "Squid Game," Netflix confirmed quite a few massive shows for new seasons in 2025 without release dates. In fact, several of these don't even yet have a release date window, including "Emily in Paris" season 5 and "The Witcher" season 4.

But the biggest names are undoubtedly "Stranger Things" season 5 and "Wednesday" season 2. "The Diplomat" season 3 gets an honorable mention as it's been a relatively big hit for Netflix critically and commercially, but it pales in comparison to these dark shows led by talented young actors. Stay tuned as the year rolls on for when these shows finally get official release dates so you can start planning you next binge-watch.

First look at Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

This may be a personal pick, but I can't think of anything more exciting than a monster-driven Guillermo del Toro movie starring Oscar Isaac. This adaptation of Mary Shelley’s "Frankenstein" is sure to be visually stunning if nothing else, but with a cast that also includes Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz, I'm relatively confident that the acting performances will be worth the price of admission. Even if the price of admission just went up another dollar in another Netflix price hike.

Every show and movie coming to Netflix this year

Below is the full list of every title teased in Netflix's latest sizzle reel. Feel free to take a break halfway through — it's a very long list.

"Stranger Things" season 5

"Squid Game" season 3

"Wednesday season 2"

"Happy Gilmore 2"

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

"The Electric State"

"Emily in Paris"

"Black Mirror"

"The Witcher"

"You"

"Frankenstein"

"Apple Cider Vinegar"

"Cobra Kai"

"Vini Jr. Documentary"

"Alice in Borderland"

"The Leopard"

"Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight"

"El Eternauta"

"Troll 2"

"Larissa: O Outro Lado De Anitta"

"The Thursday Murder Club"

"The Woman in Cabin 10"

"Big Mouth"

"Love is Blind"

"Pulse"

"The Diplomat"

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive"

"Zero Day"

"Monster: Ed Gein"

"Ginny & Georgia"

"The Sandman"

"The Old Guard 2"

"Last Samurai Standing"

"RIP"

"Sirens"

"Death By Lightning"

"Black Rabbit"

"The Life List"

"In Your Dreams"

"Everybody's Live in L.A. with John Mulaney"

"Pangolin: Kulu's Journey"

"Too Much"

"Running Point"

"The Four Seasons"

"The Residence"

"The Abandons"

"Long Story Short"

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black"

"Kinda Pregnant"

"Adolescence"

"Forever"

"The Beast in Me"

"Chef's Table Legends"

"Steve"

"Havoc"

"Titan"

"Nuestros Tiempos"

"Heweliusz"

"Delhi Crime"

"Sintonia"

"Ad Vitam"

"Back in Action"

"Alcaraz"

"Atrapados"

"Bullet Train Explosion"

"The Gringo Hunters"

"Criminal Code"

"How to Sell Drugs Online Fast"

"Physical: 100"

"Division Palermo"

"Machos Alfa"

"Surviving Black Hawk Down"

"Rana Naidu"

"Nero"

"Juan Gabriel Documentary"

"Mantis"

"The Exchange"

"Un Fantasma En La Batalla"

"El Refugio Atomico"

"Tour De France"

"Los Dos Hemisferios De Lucca"

"House of VB"

"Revelations"

"When Life Gives You Tangerines"

"Fear Street: Prom Queen"

"Sakamoto Days"

"The Royals"

"Love on the Spectrum"

"Madea's Destination Wedding"

"Celda 211"

"Olympo"

"Fubar"

"Las Muertas"

"Full Swing"

"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders"

"Court of Gold"

"Nonnas"

"The Seven Dials Mystery"

"Nobody Wants This"