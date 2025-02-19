Netflix just added a crime thriller you (probably) haven’t seen — and it’s packed with mystery

I’m pretty confident when I say you almost certainly haven’t even heard of “To Catch a Killer,” let alone have actually watched it. This 2023 crime thriller most definitely flew under the radar upon release. Heck, I’m a major movie buff who literally writes about films for a living, and even I hadn’t heard about it until a few weeks ago when I was combing through Netflix’s slate for February 2025 and spotted it was set to be added to the streaming service this week.

Having now familiarized myself with the flick, which centers on a troubled Baltimore cop attempting to track down the person responsible for a lethal shooting spree (how original!), I can confidently say it’s not the most memorable thriller. But if you’re looking to sink into a competently-made crime mystery this mid-week, it’s engaging enough to get the job done.

Now that “To Catch a Killer” is streaming on Netflix U.S., I expect it’ll enjoy quite a boost in popularity — the world's most popular streaming platform has a long history of giving overlooked movies a second chance in the sun. So, if this crime thriller movie has caught your eye, here’s what you need to know…

What is ‘To Catch a Killer’ about?

To Catch a Killer | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Eleanor Falco (Shailene Woodley) is a highly perceptive police officer working a low-level beat and struggling with past demons. She is given the chance to prove herself when she’s recruited to help hunt down the shooter in a mass murder spree that took place on New Year's Eve in Baltimore.

Working with FBI agents Geoffrey Landmark (Ben Mendelsohn) and Jack McKenzie (Jovan Adepo), Eleanor’s knack for spotting hidden clues and her high intuition bring the team closer to the truth. But as the killer strikes again and wages a war of terror on the city, her troubled past threatens to bubble to the surface and once again could derail her life and career.

However, with the killer making rash and seemingly illogical movies at every turn, Eleanor's troubled psyche might be the key to understanding the killer’s mind and motives.

Should you stream ‘To Catch a Killer’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: FilmNation Entertainment / Vertical Entertainment / Netflix)

“To Catch a Killer” certainly opens with a bang. The first few moments see Baltimore residents enjoying the New Year festivities at a swanky rooftop party. That is before the shooting starts. It’s a suitably shocking opening for a crime thriller that is all about getting inside the mind of a deranged murderer, and from here, “To Catch a Killer” doesn’t let up.

However, while “To Catch a Killer” is certainly consistently watchable, it also never elevates itself above its numerous genre contemporaries. This is a crime thriller clearly content to follow the well-established genre bluepoint almost to a fault. But thanks to a surprisingly strong performance from Shailene Woodley, playing against her usual type of role, Eleanor’s personal and professional battles are ones you’ll want to see her win at the end of the day.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Vertical Entertainment)

Director Damián Szifron also proves to have a competent handle on the proceedings. “To Catch a Killer” certainly looks the part, taking clear inspirations from heavyweight movies in the genre like David Fincher’s “Seven” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners.” While it’s utterly lacking in narrative invention, it’s a well-constructed crime thriller, even if it doesn't get within the same ballpark as the truly fantastic movies of its ilk.

The movie’s critic and audience reception tells a similar story. “To Catch a Killer” currently holds a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes , with the site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reading, “Damián Szifron's stylish direction and fine performances bolster To Catch a Killer's case, but a derivative script throws this thriller off course.” Meanwhile, its audience score sits at 62%, which is respectable enough, but does suggest few viewers are genuinely raving about this one.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Vertical Entertainment)

That’s “To Catch a Killer” in a nutshell. It’s a middle-of-the-road crime thriller, offering enough excitement and mystery to see you through its two-hour runtime, but it’s not a movie likely to live long in the memory or subvert the expectations of viewers who have seen similar flicks already. It’s still a solid pick for your next Netflix stream, but keep your expectations in check.

Watch "To Catch a Killer" on Netflix now.