New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (April 22-28)

We're zooming along through the year. It's hard to believe, but summer is just a few weeks away. While you're getting ready for fun in the sun, it's time to take in some new Netflix content for the week, including the intriguing "Dead Boy Detectives."

"Dead Boy Detectives" follows a pair of, well, dead boys who passed away years apart from one another. They unite in the afterlife and bring together their brains and brawn to help the living solve tough cases involving evil witches, ghosts, and other bizarre happenings. There's also the debut of the live-action version of the anime "City Hunter." When sweeper and infamous womanizer Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki) finds himself caught up in a mystery involving his partner's death, he must work with his partner's sister to unlock the secrets of the drug "Angel Dust" – that is, if he can keep it in his pants long enough.

There's still plenty more where that came from. Be sure to check out the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Ahead of the Curve'

This intriguing documentary is all about the lesbian magazine "Curve" and its 30-year legacy. An all-access pass into the publication's history, this study holds up a lens to lesbian community and visiblity in the '90s as "Curve" took root, changed owners, and worked to serve its growing readership of LGBTQIA+ readers at a time where coming out was still something of a badge of shame.

Watch on Netflix starting April 22

'Deliver Me'

Based on the novel by Swedish author Malin Persson Giolito, this series follows teenagers Billy and Dogge as they find themselves swept up into the lives of gang members. When they go too far and commit crimes they never thought they were capable of, questions arise about who's responsible and how they'll get along in a horrifying world they have no idea how to protect themselves from.

Watch on Netflix starting April 24

'City Hunter'

This live-action adaptation of a massively popular anime centers on "sweeper" Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki), who makes a living cleaning up trouble deep in the heart of Tokyo. His brother ends up being killed during a deep cover investigation, which leads Ryo to work with his sister Kaori (Misato Morita) as they work to get to the bottom of "Angel Dust," the mysterious drug tying everything together. With Ryo's athletic abilities and unmatched prowess with guns, it seems he can tackle anything. Except staying away from beautiful women, of course.

Watch on Netflix starting April 25

'Dead Boy Detectives'

Teenagers Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) may have been born decades apart, but they're joined together in death as they work as ghosts who solve mysteries. After spending 70 years in hell, Edwin's intelligence is unmatched, while Charles provides the muscle who has opted not to go to the afterlife during the time of his death. Both work with clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) to solve the cases the rest of the world (read: the living) just won't touch.

Watch on Netflix starting April 25

'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut'

We all know that our digestive system is integral to keeping us healthy. But how does it work, exactly? What are the inner workings of this intricate system and how does it impact the rest of the body's detailed processes? This documentary takes a lighthearted approach to keeping us informed and educated about one of the most important systems of our bodies and how it helps us stay healthy — all the way down to what we eat and how it's broken down within.

Watch on Netflix starting April 26

Everything new on Netflix: April 22-28

APRIL 22

"Ahead of the Curve"

"CoComelon Lane" Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Welcome back to CoComelon Lane, where JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody and Nina are using their imaginations, trying new things and learning big lessons every day!

"Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen" (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.

APRIL 23

"Brigands: The Quest for Gold" (IT) (Netflix Series)

In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.

"Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?" (DE) (Netflix Series)

From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?

APRIL 24

"Deliver Me" (SE) (Netflix Series)

When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

"Don't Hate the Player" (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

"King Richard"

"TLC Forever"

APRIL 25

"City Hunter" (JP) (Netflix Film)

An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.

"Dead Boy Detectives" (Netflix Series)

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

APRIL 26

"The Asunta Case" (ES) (Netflix Series)

When Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report their daughter Asunta as missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events.

"Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut" (Netflix Documentary)

Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being.

