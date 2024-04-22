5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (April 22-28)

April continues to shower us with new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup is led by the docuseries 'Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story,' which looks at the rock band's ascent to worldwide fame. Also debuting is the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff "Knuckles" and "Sandman" spinoff "Dead Boy Detectives." Plus, the offbeat comedy "The Big Door Prize" is back for a second season. Here are our picks for the top new shows to watch this week.

‘The Big Door Prize’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The quirky comedy with an unique premise returns to follow the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine prepares them for the mysterious “next stage.” Everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, leading new relationships to form and new questions to be asked.

After deciding to take some time apart, Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) navigate their new normal. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance, while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine that has left the small town’s denizens reconsidering everything they thought they knew about themselves.

Premieres Wednesday, April 24 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Them’ season 2 (Prime Video)

The horror anthology unleashes a second season, subtitled “The Scare,” featuring new characters and different time period. Still set in Los Angeles, it’s 1991, decades after the events of season 1.

LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde) is assigned to investigate the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened officers shaken. During a tumultuous time in the city, Dawn is determined to find and stop the killer. But as she gets closer to the truth, something malevolent grips her and her family.

Premieres Thursday, April 25 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ (Netflix)

The “Sandman” universe expands with this adaptation of the comics by Neil Gaiman. Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. The teens were born decades apart but found friendship with each other in death.

The best friends and ghosts solve paranormal mysteries with the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura). Their cases range from hauntings to missing children to thieving demons.

Premieres Thursday, April 25 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story’ (Hulu)

This four-part docuseries chronicles the rise and success of one of the most recognizable bands in history and their frontman, Jon Bon Jovi. All past and present members of the band fully cooperated with filmmaker Gotham Chopra, giving unprecedented insights into the ups and downs over the past 40 years.

Along with interviews, the show reveals never-before-seen personal photos and footage, unreleased early demos, and original lyrics. And as much as it delves into the past, it also looks toward the future, as Bon Jovi grapples with a vocal injury that threatens everything they’ve built.

Premieres Friday, April 26 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Knuckles’ (Paramount Plus)

The latest entry in the Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog — apparently, a thing — takes place between the events of 2022’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” It follows Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) on a journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Premieres Friday, April 26 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus