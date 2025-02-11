Netflix just added a new 'Witcher' movie — and it's an action-packed fantasy adventure worth watching

"The Witcher" season 4 is still a ways off, but Netflix has just dropped a fresh treat for anyone who loves swords and sorcery. From today (Tuesday, Feb. 11), subscribers can now stream "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" on Netflix.

"Sirens of the Deep" is the second animated "Witcher" movie from Netflix and Studio MIR, who previously brought us "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf". But while that 2021 feature was a prequel centered on Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, this second feature-length installment returns to our main man and brings one of his earlier adventures to the streaming service.

And while the live-action show is in a state of transition — Henry Cavill's out, Liam Hemsworth's in — another, familiar face (or should that be voice) has been drafted in for the occasion.

Intrigued? Here's a little bit more info about the new movie, plus our verdict on whether "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" deserves a spot on your watchlist.

What is 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' about?

The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Sapkowski's short story "A Little Sacrifice" — found in the "Sword of Destiny" book — "Sirens of the Deep" is an adventure set between "The Witcher" season 1's fifth and sixth episodes, and it finds our hunter-for-hire in hot water.

Here, Geralt of Rivia — voiced by Doug Cockle, the same actor who played him in CD Projekt Red's Witcher games — is hired to investigate a series of monster attacks near the coastal city of Bremervoord.

In doing so, he finds himself swept up in a centuries-old conflict between the local humans and a race of merfolk, and, with the help of some old and new allies alike, he works to put a stop to the plan before it escalates into all-out war.

In addition to Doug Cockle, "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" voice cast also includes "The Witcher" live-action stars Joey Batey as Jaskier the Bard and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, with "Witcher" newcomer Christina Wren playing Essi Daven, a fellow Bard with connections to Jaskier and Geralt. Emily Carey, Camrus Johnson, Simon Templemen, Ray Chase, and Mallory Jansen also lent their voices to the movie.

Should you stream 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' on Netflix?

Fantasy fans who streamed the previous "Witcher" animated movie, "Nightmare of the Wolf", will likely not be surprised that this new movie is absolutely worth adding to your watchlist.

Given the mass popularity of The Witcher video games, Doug Cockle probably just is Geralt to many fans, and he feels right at home inhabiting the character in this new anime style.

It's in the fight scenes that "Sirens of the Deep" really comes alive, making full use of its medium, bringing us sequences of swordsmanship that are fast, fluid, and bloody.

Having played the character for years now, he's mastered Geralt's dry wit and genuine presence, and even though he and Joey Batey's version of Jaskier haven't shared the screen before, they bounce off one another's characters well.

The story itself is a satisfying snapshot of conflicts, both martial and marital. It's not one for newcomers — at least a rudimentary knowledge of Geralt and co. is a must — but it's a characterful adaptation of the original short story. There's drama and intrigue, and even if the "twists" are a bit predictable, the individual beats hang together well, and it bolsters our understanding of our protagonists' past lives on the road before they were fully tangled up with Ciri.

Visually, places and people look impressive (especially the seascapes, but the movie is best seen in motion. Static images might show off some of the pretty backdrops and settings, but the show's most dynamic moments are during its blasts of action.

Stream 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' now

In short, I recommend watching "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" now that it's available to stream on Netflix Viewers looking for a slice of swashbuckling action will be well-served, as will long-time viewers of Netflix's "The Witcher" project. And it's always a treat to get a new Joey Batey ballad or performance... and "Sirens of the Deep" has two!

If you're not convinced that "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep" will be for you, there are still plenty more shows and movies to stream on Netflix. If you're still on the hunt for your next Netflix watch, we've got tons more streaming recommendations on-site.

Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best TV shows on Netflix that you can stream for more help finding your next watch.