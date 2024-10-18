Netflix's new shocking documentary just crashed the top 10 — here's why it's splitting opinions

While movies like “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and “Unhinged” have claimed the top spots on Netflix this week, a new addition has snuck in and stirred up some interesting discussions online. Currently sitting in the No.8 spot is "Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare" (as of October 18), a gripping documentary that explores a shocking real-life catfishing scam that took place over the course of a decade.

Critics are deeply divided on this one, with some praising its chilling portrayal of deception and emotional manipulation, while others claim the documentary wasn’t needed at all. It’s based on the popular podcast “Sweet Bobby” that delves into the real-life story of Kirat Assi, who was catfished by someone close to her.

Most critics, even with mixed reviews, have found themselves hooked by the psychological twists and turns, pushing the documentary up the ranks on the streaming service. So, is “Sweet Bobby” actually worth watching? Here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s latest true crime documentary..

What is ‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare’ about?

“Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare” is a documentary that unravels the disturbing and complex real-life story of Kirat Assi, a woman who was manipulated and deceived in one of the most shocking catfishing scams ever exposed.

Over the course of nearly a decade, Kirat was led to believe she was in an online romantic relationship with a man named Bobby, a successful cardiologist, only to discover that the person behind the profile was someone much closer to home.

The documentary takes viewers through Kirat's deeply personal journey, revealing how this elaborate and emotionally abusive scheme unfolded. It also shows the emotional toll it took on her life, her relationships, and her mental health, while also exploring the broader implications of deception in the digital age.

‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare’ reviews — why is it dividing critics?

“Sweet Bobby” has only recently landed on Netflix, so it hasn’t got a Rotten Tomatoes score yet. However, some early reviews of the documentary have gone live, and they’re quite mixed to say the least.

Nakeisha Campbell from Pure Wow said: “I went through a roller-coaster of emotions when I watched this. One moment my heart was racing. Then I was genuinely confused. I do credit [director] Shannon for presenting the full story in such a captivating way and, more importantly, for giving Assi the space to tell it honestly.”

Meanwhile, Leisure Byte’s Archi Sengupta believes the documentary “gets the thrills and emotions right and makes us care for two people whom we have never met in real life.”

On the other hand, some critics believe it didn’t need to be a documentary in the first place. The Independent's Katie Rosseinsky stated the documentary is “a solid, sensitively made introduction to a jaw-dropping tale. But for the most part, it serves as a feature-length trailer for a much more comprehensive – and much more compelling – podcast.”

Rosie Fletcher from Den of Geek also agrees that the doc wasn’t warranted: “Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare doesn’t put in the effort to justify the re-telling of this story and if the standard for a documentary only has to be people sitting in chairs reliving the worst stuff that’s happened to them, it hardly speaks well of the art form.”

Should you stream ‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare’?

So, should you stream “Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare” on Netflix? If you’re a fan of true crime documentaries that delve into complex emotions and twisted relationships, this one might be worth your time.

While some critics argue that the podcast captures the story better, others believe the documentary adds the right amount of emotional depth to an already chilling tale. It may not be groundbreaking in its format, but for those who prefer watching to listening, this visual adaptation brings the shocking events to life.

Stream “Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare” on Netflix .