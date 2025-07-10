Netflix's latest 'Trainwreck' documentary about a party gone horribly wrong just hit No. 2 in the top 10

Netflix's "Trainwreck" documentary series has been anything but a trainwreck for the streaming service. Last week alone, two of its documentary films were in the Netflix Global Top 10 for movies, with a combined 14.9 million views.

So maybe I shouldn't be surprised to see the latest film in the series — "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" — is already surging up the top 10 this week. After all, it was one of my top picks from all the new shows and movies on Netflix this week.

Still, there's no denying that hitting the No. 2 spot after just one day is no mean feat, and it means that this documentary about a party from hell is officially a must-watch.

Here's what you need to know about "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" and why you won't be able to turn away from this entertaining documentary.

What is ‘Trainwreck: The Real Project X’ about?

If you've never seen one of Netflix's "Trainwreck" documentaries before, the film series explores some of the more interesting moments in recent history where things went totally wrong.

The most famous example to date might be "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise," which covered a 2013 incident on a Carnival cruise ship where an engine room fire turned the ship into a floating septic tank.

In "Trainwreck: The Real Project X," the series examines the events of a 2012 party in the town of Haren in the Netherlands.

Dutch teenager Merthe Weusthuis originally was hoping for a small party with her family and friends for her Sweet 16. But when she accidentally set the Facebook event to public instead of private, the event went viral and thousands started accepting her invitation.

Things got so out of hand that by the night of the party, she and her mother left town and watched the night's events unfold on TV. What they saw turned out to be the party from Hell.

Did this party from hell inspire 'Project X'?

Despite its name, Weusthuis's hijacked Sweet 16 wasn't the inspiration for the 2012 movie "Project X" starring Miles Teller. That movie's inspiration has long been believed to be based on the 2008 party of 16-year-old Australian Corey Worthington, though people associated with the movie have never confirmed this.

No, this party, dubbed "Project X Haren," instead drew inspiration from the film, and the results were nearly as disastrous.

You'll have to watch "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" to get all the sordid details, but the party of thousands ultimately led to riots and police detained dozens, but not before the damage was already done.

The good news for you is that this out-of-control party was 13 years ago, and by all accounts, those involved have had time to move on. So you can watch this "Trainwreck" without guilt.

Watch "Trainwreck: The Real Project X" on Netflix now