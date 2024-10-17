5 movies like 'We Live in Time' to stream right now

Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh as a pair of lovers facing life’s challenges together, "We Live in Time" is a certified weepy. Between their relationship struggles and Almut’s (Florence Pugh) battle with cancer, it would probably be a wise decision to arrive at the theaters with a box of tissues in hand.

But this is hardly the first romantic drama that takes a heartbreaking turn – after you’ve watched We Live in Time and fallen in love with the characters thanks to the incredible chemistry between Garfield and Pugh, check out some of the other romance films guaranteed to make even the emotionally numb among us shed a tear.

'Irreplaceable You' (Netflix)

A romance where one of the partners winds up with cancer – we’ve certainly seen that before. But “Irreplaceable You” offers a twist on the devastating romantic trope by focusing not on how the couple handles the idea of a terminal illness, but what comes next for the survivor. When Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) discovers that she has a deadly form of cancer, one of her biggest concerns (aside from her declining health, of course) is what will happen to her fiancé Sam (Michiel Huisman). As her illness progresses, she sets out to find him a new partner to love after she’s gone, so that she can die knowing that he won’t be alone. Bolstered by strong performances from Mbatha-Raw and Huisman, “Irreplaceable You” is a perfect watch for when you’ve had a few glasses of wine and are in desperate need of a good cry.

'About Time' (Prime Video)

In “About Time”, Tim Lake (Domnhall Gleeson) learns a valuable lesson about fully appreciating each day of his life – even though he discovers, on his 21st birthday, that he has the power to go back in time and change the events of any given day. At first, he uses these powers for selfish reasons, including getting several chances to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams). But as he matures, he sees his gift as an opportunity to cherish every day, rather than merely trying to manipulate them into what he thinks his life should be. “About Time” shares an earnest sentimentality about relationships with “We Live in Time”, as well as the presence of two incredibly likable performers who give Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh a run for their money.

'The Notebook' (Netflix)

Just try to make it through “The Notebook” without becoming a sobbing mess. You’ll fail, just like generations of viewers before you. Based on the equally tearjerking novel by Nicholas Sparks, “The Notebook” chronicles the love story of Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) from their teen years in 1940s South Carolina to their old age. What’s so sad about it, you might ask? Well, we’re learning about their relationship because in the nursing home, Noah tells their story to Allie on a regular basis, hoping that hearing of the love they’ve shared will give her an all-too-rare lucid moment where the fog of dementia clears and she remembers him. From start to finish, “The Notebook” is one of the most emotionally evocative cinematic romances of the 21st century.

'The Big Sick' (Prime Video)

We’ve seen what happens in a movie when one of the romantic leads gets seriously ill after they’ve fallen in love. But what about a relationship that has fallen apart, where the dramatic hospital stay is what brings two exes back together? In “The Big Sick” — which was based on the actual relationship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon — Kumail and Emily (Zoe Kazan) have immediate sparks and begin dating. But before long, they break up, in large part because Kumail is torn between his desire to have a relationship with her and his unwillingness to make waves with his traditional Pakistani family. It’s only when Emily is put into an induced coma to fight off a serious infection that Kumail begins to realize exactly what she means to him. “The Big Sick” is sweet, but it’s also got a dark enough sense of humor to prevent it from becoming saccharine.

'The Fault in Our Stars' (Disney Plus)

Based on the best-selling novel by John Green, “The Fault in Our Stars” takes the traditional terminal illness trope in a romantic narrative and transports it into a YA setting. When Hazel’s (Shailene Woodley) thyroid cancer spreads to her lungs, she joins a support group for teenagers with cancer – which is where she meets Gus (Ansel Elgort), who lost a leg to cancer but has since gone into remission. The two quirky teens find that they have much in common and begin to see more of each other, even though the shadow of Hazel’s prognosis hangs heavy over their relationship. And what’s more, Gus’s health is much more precarious than either of them had imagined. Although it follows a path laid out by plenty of romance films that came before it, “The Fault in Our Stars” packs quite an emotional punch.

