Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

A new month means there are plenty of new shows to watch across the best streaming services. Whenever I can't settle on what to watch next, I make a beeline for Netflix's Top 10 shows list to see what's got everyone buzzing.

Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise quickly.

With that in mind, we're shining a spotlight on the best three shows in the Netflix Top 10 that are actually worth the hype, including a hilarious new Kate Hudson-led sports comedy, a harrowing drama based on the British Erin Brockovich case, and a shocking new true crime docuseries.

So let's dive on into the three shows worth watching now in Netflix's Top 10. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix in March.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Running Point'

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Kate Hudson is back in Netflix's new high-energy sports comedy series, which immediately shot to the No. 1 spot after premiering this week. It's already chalked up some promising reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, earning an 81% score from critics and an impressive 95% from audiences.

Created by sitcom mainstays like Elaine Ko and Mindy Kaling, it follows Isla Gordon (Hudson) as the new president of the Los Angeles Waves, a legendary pro basketball team that’s been her family’s pride for decades.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But being a powerful woman in a hyper-male industry is no cakewalk. She has to prove herself not only to her overlooked brothers but also to players with inflated egos and executives who refuse to take her seriously.

If that story sounds familiar, that's because Isla is a stand-in for Jeanie Buss, the controlling owner of the Lakers and an executive producer on the series. Though keep in mind that "Running Point" uses its real-life inspiration more as a jumping-off point into absurdity than a script.

Watch on Netflix now

'Toxic Town'

Toxic Town | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's latest binge-worthy drama, "Toxic Town," chronicles the harrowing true story of the Corby poisonings, one of the UK's most shocking environmental scandals to date.

In a case often described as the British Erin Brockovich, the former steel town became embroiled in controversy when the council's mismanagement of toxic waste throughout the '80s and '90s resulted in children being born with severe health issues.

"Toxic Town" follows a group of mothers (played by Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, and Claudia Jessie) who rally together to confront their town's leadership on behalf of its most vulnerable population. It’s a riveting testament to the resilience of a community fighting against all odds to take a stand against institutional corruption and greed.

Watch it now on Netflix

'American Murder: Gabby Petito'

American Murder: Gabby Petito | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's death grip on the true crime genre shows no signs of winding down. Its latest installment in the "American Murder," which chronicles some of the country's most shocking murder cases, has held strong in Netflix's top 10 since it premiered last month.

This three-part true crime documentary centers on Gabby Petito, a travel vlogger who set out on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and never returned.

By all accounts, the two influencers appeared to be the perfect couple, but Petito's picturesque #vanlife Instagram posts spackled over a tumultuous relationship off camera. As shocking truths come to light, cracks in their facade begin to show.

What makes this docuseries stand out from others in the genre is the couple's extensive online presence, providing a wealth of footage that offers viewers a unique glimpse into their lives both before and during the deadly road trip, which makes the conclusion even more devastating.

Watch on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

"Running Point" "Zero Day" "American Murder: Gabby Petito" "Love is Blind" "Toxic Town" "The Search for Instagram's Worst Con Artist" "Full Swing" "The Potato Lab" "American Murder: Laci Peterson" "Sakamoto Days"