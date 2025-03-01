Netflix just got one of the most gripping thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Last month, Netflix debuted “Prison Cell 211," an action-thriller series based on the novel by author Francisco Pérez Gandul. But this wasn’t the first time the book had been adapted.

Back in 2009, it was turned into a movie called “Cell 211.” And now Netflix has circled back to add the film version to its library, which is absolutely perfect timing if you’ve just finished the show.

“Cell 211” was added to Netflix at the very start of this month (on Saturday, March 1), and it’s the very definition of a must-watch for thriller fans. To call it intense would be an understatement.

“Cell 211” is a rare movie that’s made me want to pause midway through just to catch my breath. Trust me when I say that things get almost unbearably intense at certain points.

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to call “Cell 211” one of the best thriller movies of the past 25 years, and it’s got the Rotten Tomatoes scores to prove it. So, whether you’ve streamed the recent TV show adaptation or not, here’s why this Spanish prison movie should be at the very top of your watchlist.

What is ‘Cell 211’ about?

Cell 211 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ever had a tough first day at a new job? Well, you’ve never experienced anything like what Juan (Alberto Ammann) endures on their first shift as a prison officer. Leaving his pregnant wife at home, Juan reports for orientation, but during a tour of the prison facilities, he is knocked unconscious by falling debris and is subsequentially placed in cell 211 while he recovers.

While this is happening, the prisoners of the high-security block are staging a violent riot, forcing the stationed officers to flee, and in the chaos, Juan is left behind. Awaking to an overrun prison, he’s forced to pretend to be a prisoner to survive.

Meeting the leader of the riots, Malamadre (Luis Tosar), Juan must act the part of a murderer, while also trying to establish communication with the other guards. But as the situation escalates further and more powerful agencies get involved, Juan is faced with increasingly dangerous and violent circumstances, and all the while he fears that his true identity could be revealed any minute.

‘Cell 211’ is a gold-standard prison thriller

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

“Cell 211” is one of those movies where I firmly believe the core premise sells it alone. It really doesn’t take much imagination to see that the movie’s central setup is ripe for dramatic tense, heart-pounding moments and constant twists and turns. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re already sold and ready to stop reading this article and go start watching the movie now.

But, for those who need just a little more convincing, what makes “Cell 211” so riveting is its palatable sense of tense. Juan is facing an unimaginable nightmare situation and struggles with a constant fear that his ruse could be revealed at any moment. And you just know if the rioting prisons discover there’s a guard in their midst, they aren’t going to react peacefully.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

But, to its credit, “Cell 211” manages to offer more than just the thrill of whether Juan will be discovered or not. Throughout the flick, the character of Malamadres becomes increasingly intriguing, and you might be surprised how the perspective and allegiances of some characters start to shift.

By the end, the movie moves beyond its initially fairly simplistic setup of criminals vs. guards and starts to play within a more morally grey area. This gives “Cell 211” an extra wrinkle, and makes it a more thoughtful thriller than expected.

“Cell 211” was something of a critical darling upon release, and its reputation has held up, even more than 15 years after its debut in 2009. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently holds a very impressive 98% score. The site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads, “A uniquely sharp, well-acted prison drama, Cell 211 avoids exploitative thrills in favor of expertly ratcheted tension.” As you would expect it’s also been ‘Certified Fresh.’

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

Deborah Ross of The Spectator noted that the movie is “packed with Tarantino-style violence” (which I’m sure for prospective viewers is a huge positive), and also that “the plotting is so fine and the suspense so blinding and the character strokes so masterful I was totally gripped.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw felt there was occasionally “something melodramatic and soapy about ‘Cell 211” but also called it “really exciting.”

Kim Newman of Empire Magazine was another fan, calling it “an outstanding thriller” and Bruce DeMara of the Toronto Star said, “It's a cut above the usual penal picture, intelligent with sharply drawn, memorable characters, a storyline suffused with tension and unexpected turns, and a morass of moral quandaries.” However, some critics noted that the movie stretches believability often requiring you to suspend your disbelief.

The movie has also been warmly embraced by viewers over the years. Again on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an 88% rating from audiences. Some of the available viewer's reviews label the thriller “utterly gripping,” “intense” and “one of the best prison movies ever made.”

You need to stream ‘Cell 211’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

Netflix is practically always adding thriller movies, be they new originals or fresh additions to its legacy content library, and while the likes of “Squad 36” and “Demon City” (both added earlier this week) are good and worth watching, “Cell 211” is a real cut above the rest. It’s a proper genre titan.

With its engaging central storyline, layered characters, shocking violence and constantly rising tension, any self-respecting thriller movie fan needs to give this movie a watch. And now that it’s arrived on Netflix U.S., I have a sneaking suspicion it might even make its way into the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list as it’s got all the ingredients to be a huge hit with subscribers.

If you’ve already seen “Cell 211,” or just had your fill of this particular world via the recently-released series adaptation, check out our roundup of everything new added to Netflix in March 2025 for even more must-watch options including movies and TV shows.

Watch "Cell 211" on Netflix now