Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Netflix’s top 10 is always a revolving door of trending titles, but not all of them live up to the hype. Sure, favorites like “Cobra Kai” and “Outer Banks” have consistently dominated the list over the past few weeks, but if you’re craving something a little different or a show that takes storytelling to the next level, it’s worth exploring beyond the obvious hits.

With countless options to scroll through on the streaming service, deciding what to watch next can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve combed through Netflix’s current top 10 and narrowed it down to three must-watch shows that deliver on every front.

This is based on the Netflix top 10 shows as of Monday, November 18.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘The Diplomat’

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Diplomat” is a political drama that has won over viewers since its debut. And now, with the recent release of season 2, there’s no better time to binge both seasons and dive into this politically charged rollercoaster.

This show follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a career diplomat thrust into the spotlight as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom during a major international crisis. While Kate deals with tense negotiations, challenging power moves and the mysterious side of global politics, she also faces the challenges in her marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), which brings a more personal touch to the intense drama.

Watch it on Netflix

‘A.P. Bio’

A.P. Bio (NBC) Trailer HD - Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt comedy series - YouTube Watch On

“A.P. Bio” is a hilarious sitcom that flips the typical classroom comedy on its head. The show centers on Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who reluctantly takes a job teaching high school biology in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. Instead of sticking to the curriculum, Jack uses his students to execute elaborate schemes to get revenge on his academic rivals and advance his own selfish goals (with wildly funny and unexpected results).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While “A.P. Bio” was unfortunately canceled by Peacock after its fourth season, it’s still a hidden gem for sitcom lovers. The show grows sharper and funnier with each season, delivering clever humor, quirky characters and surprisingly heartfelt moments. If you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy comedy that gets better over time, this one is worth adding to your watchlist.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Arcane’

Arcane | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Arcane” is a visually stunning animated show that brings the world of “League of Legends” to life. Set in the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, the show focuses on the intertwined fates of two sisters, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell). As tensions between the prosperous Piltover and the oppressed Zaun escalate, alliances are tested, friendships are shattered and the fragile peace between the cities teeters on the brink of war.

It’s obvious that “Arcane” has earned widespread acclaim from both fans of the game and newcomers alike. And with season 2’s final three episodes set to drop on November 23, now is the perfect time to catch up and immerse yourself in an emotionally complex story that has earned so much praise.

Watch it on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson" (2024)

2. "Cobra Kai" (2018)

3. "Arcane" (2021)

4. "Outer Banks" (2020)

5. "The Cage" (2024)

6. "The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish" (2024)

7. "A.P. Bio" (2018)

8. "Investigation Alien" (2024)

9. "The Diplomat" (2023)

10. "Sisters' Feud" (2024)