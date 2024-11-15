Netflix is about to lose one of the best mystery thrillers — and viewers rate it 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

I have to admit, I didn’t know much about “Missing” until a few days ago when I saw it was set to leave Netflix. Thrillers like this can be hit-or-miss for me, but the idea of a screen-based mystery intrigued me enough to give it a try. I’m so glad I did because, by the end, I was hooked.

The movie follows a sharp and resourceful teenager who uses her tech skills to investigate her mother’s sudden disappearance during a trip abroad. What unfolds is a fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat thriller that takes the concept of “Searching” (its spiritual predecessor) and cranks it up a notch.

“Missing” might not reinvent the mystery-thriller genre, but it excels at keeping you engaged with plenty of mind-blowing twists and an ending that truly delivers. It’s no wonder viewers have given it a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, this gem is set to leave the big red streaming service very soon, so if you haven’t seen it yet, now’s your chance to experience it before it’s gone. Here’s why “Missing” is absolutely worth your time…

What is ‘Missing’ about?

The movie “Missing” is a gripping, screen-based mystery-thriller that unfolds entirely through digital devices like laptops, phones and cameras. It follows June Allen (Storm Reid), a tech-savvy teenager, who goes on a frantic online search when her mother, Grace (Nia Long), disappears during a vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung).

As June pieces together clues using emails, social media, surveillance footage, and other online tools, she discovers shocking secrets about her mother, Kevin, and their lives. It’s an incredibly engaging watch that offers a commentary on the way we interact with technology today.

‘Missing’ is a thriller that will keep surprising you

“Missing” is a surprising and twisty thriller that has the perfect amount of mystery. It knows how to build genuine suspense through text messages and camera footage, and that all comes down to watching June piece together clues on a laptop. The premise alone might sound like a boring found footage attempt, but I can promise it isn’t.

This movie really feels like it’s speaking to our time, and that’s why it works so well. “Missing” is perfect for those of us who love playing detective on social media. If you’ve ever been hooked on TikTok sleuths trying to solve online mysteries or pointing out every detail of a crime podcast, this movie is for you. Every twist is a real surprise, but nothing feels out of place. Even with all its shocks, the story wraps up in a way that just makes sense.

Of course, I don’t want to spoil anything. You need to experience every plot twist for yourself. But there are so many things about “Missing” that make it a very competent thriller. Like how it takes such a small, personal story and expands it into something global. The international element when jumping between Los Angeles and Colombia gives it this exciting, globe-spanning vibe while still keeping you invested in June’s emotional journey as a panicked daughter trying to find her mum.

Credit where it’s due: directors Will Merrick and Nicholas Johnson have absolutely cracked the code for making a movie this engaging through screens. They’ve managed to take a seemingly impersonal medium and turn it into one of the most suspenseful thrillers I’ve seen in a while.

I’m not the only one who thinks this mystery thriller is worth watching. “Missing” has 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and a higher audience rating of 90%.

Joshua Polanski from Boston Hassle said: “It’s so damn immersive it might as well be an endless Twitter thread on a late Sunday night.” Meanwhile, Feelin' Film Podcast’s Aaron White stated it’s a “truly unpredictable with multiple gasp-worthy twists, this masterfully edited story told entirely through technology screens is an anxiety-inducing thriller that despite going off the rails a bit at the end is exciting and engaging from start to finish.”

Viewers were just as impressed, with some saying it’s a “really great movie” and that they loved “how unpredictable it was.” Others said: “Seeing June solve everything so efficiently is amazing” and they would “100% recommend it to anyone to see on a boring Sunday night.” I would have to agree.

Stream ‘Missing’ on Netflix while you still can

“Missing” is one of those rare thrillers that keeps you guessing from start to finish while delivering a deeply satisfying story. With its unpredictable twists and fast-paced detective work, it’s no surprise viewers rate it so highly. But here’s the catch: it won’t be on Netflix for much longer, as it’s set to leave the streamer on November 20.

If you’re a fan of mysteries, thrillers, or just smart, modern filmmaking, now is the time to stream it before it disappears. Trust me, it’s worth the watch — and you might find yourself looking at your own devices a little differently after.

Stream “Missing” on Netflix until November 20.