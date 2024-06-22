Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Figuring out what to watch can be a headache in and of itself, which is why you'll often find me perusing Netflix's top-10 most-watched movies list. Granted, these kinds of rankings on the best streaming services don't guarantee quality, but it's as good a place to start as any.

We've narrowed down the three movies in the Netflix top-10 that are actually worth the hype. This list includes one of the best original Netflix movies in ages, a light-hearted Batman movie that's fun for the whole family, and a thought-provoking true crime documentary that explores disability rights and asks important questions about consent.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on June 22. If you're looking for even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming as well as everything new to Netflix this month.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Hit Man' (2024)

Director Richard Linklater's captivating and darkly humorous thriller "Hit Man" is one of Netflix's strongest original movies to date. Right now it's holding an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics calling it a genre-bending thrill ride that solidifies Glen Powell as one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars to watch out for.

A cross between a breezy crime caper and a rom-com, "Hit Man" stars Powell as Gary Johnson, a strait-laced professor who moonlights as a contract killer—but only in appearance. In reality, it's all an act put on to catfish wannabe criminals, setting them up for police arrests a la "To Catch a Predator." Things take a turn, though, when a femme fatale (Adria Arjona) asks him to take out her abusive husband. Desperate to hide his true identity from her, he sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes that could have deadly consequences.

'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)

I'm not exaggerating when I say that "The LEGO Batman Movie" is my favorite Batman movie in years. This delightfully zany spin-off from 2014’s “The LEGO Movie” is exactly what it says on the tin: an animated superhero movie about the plastic-brick version of the Dark Knight.

Will Arnet returns as the caped crusader and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, an over-the-top brooding loner who swears he can defend Gotham City all on his own. However, when The Joker (Zach Galifianakis) recruits an army of supervillains to take over the city, he's forced to learn how to play with others. Joined by his companions Robin (Michael Cera) and Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), the three team up to save the day. Along the way, the movie packs in plenty of playful references to Batman's past that are sure to delight comic-book fans.

'Tell Them You Love Me' (2023)

For all you true crime fans out there, Netflix’s newest documentary "Tell Them You Love Me" is not one to miss. Directed by Nick August-Perna, it dives into the controversial relationship between a white, abled professor and a nonverbal Black man with cerebral palsy that gained national attention and raised questions about power dynamics, disability and race.

While the two argued it was a consensual relationship, the man's mother claimed he wasn't able to give consent and the professor was charged with sexual assault. This documentary traces the beginning of their relationship and the trial that followed, including interviews with the people involved.

