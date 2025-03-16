Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

News
By published

These trending Netflix movies deserve a spot on your watchlist

(L-R) Josh Hartnett as Cooper and Ariel Donoghue as Riley in &quot;Trap&quot;
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

I'm always looking for what to watch next across the best streaming services. But with so many great movies on offer, figuring out which ones are worth your time isn't easy.

Netflix's top 10 movies list is as good a tool for cutting through the noise as any, but not every title is guaranteed to be a winner. Case in point, right now a pair of big-budget flops — "The Electric State" and "Kraven the Hunter" — are in the top two spots.

With that in mind, we've sorted through the streamer's top 10 list to highlight the three best movies worth adding to your watchlist. This includes a campy thriller, a classic buddy comedy, and one of the best video game movie adaptations in years.

Not feeling these picks? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month for more streaming recommendations. But for now, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 16.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘Trap’

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller proved divisive among critics and fans, but the premise at least distinguishes it from other genre entries: a serial killer must escape capture after walking into the police's arena-size trap. Josh Hartnett stars as the man of the hour, whose family remains in the dark about about his murderous double life.

But when he accompanies his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a sold-out concert for her idol, pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan), he's shocked to learn the show is all an elaborate sting operation. With the police's net closing in, he'll have to avoid getting caught without blowing his cover to his daughter. Featuring delightfully over-the-top performances, some wild twists, and a surreal and campy narrative, "Trap" is a wholly unique film that makes for a fun watch if nothing else.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Friday'

Friday (1995) Official Trailer - Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Comedy HD - YouTube Friday (1995) Official Trailer - Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Comedy HD - YouTube
Watch On

Even if you've never seen "Friday," odds are you've come across the popular reaction meme it spawned. This 1995 stoner comedy is an absolute classic, and though its sequels (one of which, "Next Friday," is also now on Netflix) didn't quite stack up to the original, it remains hilariously watchable to this day.

It follows two unemployed pals, Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), hanging out on what was supposed to be a perfectly normal Friday. Instead, they find themselves caught in a madcap 24-hour journey complete with shootouts, angry drug dealers, one seriously pissed-off girlfriend (Paula Jai Parker), and plenty of other hijinks (emphasis on high) that make for a Friday they'll never forget.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - "Official Trailer" - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) -
Watch On

The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" was a pleasant surprise, the rare cinematic adaptation of a video game that's actually fun. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" had some big red shoes to fill, but Idris Elba proved to be a top-tier casting choice as Sonic's dim-witted frenemy Knuckles. His deadpan delivery, reminiscent of Dave Bautista's Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy," never fails to crack me up.

Ben Schwartz returns as everyone's favorite Blue Blur, now with his friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) by his side to take on Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey, another flawless casting decision). Once again, Carrey steals every scene he's in, which makes sense given the movie follows Robotnik's quest to steal the legendary Master Emerald, tricking Knuckles along the way to help in his mission. So long as you go into it expecting some playful fun, "Sonic the Hedgehog" is one of those kids' movies you won't mind sitting through.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Electric State" (2025)
2. "Kraven the Hunter" (2024)
3. "Trap" (2024)
4. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)
5. "Plankton: The Movie" (2025)
6. "Friday" (1995)
7. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022)
8. "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021)
9. "Venom: The Last Dance" (2024)
10. "Next Friday" (2000)

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment.Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Josh Hartnett in Trap
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
L-R: Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Paramount&#039;s &quot;Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
(L to R) Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot and Nicholas Hoult as Tyler in the film THE MENU
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
(L-R) Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco, Jovan Adepo as Jack Mackenzie and Ben Mendelsohn as Geoffrey Lammark in &quot;To Catch a Killer&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot in the film THE MENU
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in Netflix
(L-R) Josh Hartnett as Cooper and Ariel Donoghue as Riley in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in &quot;Everest&quot; movie (2015)
Netflix just got one of the most intense survival thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s based on a true story
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Josh Hartnett in Trap
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new sci-fi movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is now streaming — and it’s an action-packed blockbuster
(L-R) Natasha Lyonne as Rachel, Elizabeth Olsen as Christina and Carrie Coon as Katie in &quot;His Three Daughters&quot; streaming on Netflix in September 2024
I’ve streamed 38 Netflix movies in the last year — here’s the 5 best you’ve (probably) haven’t seen
Latest in News
(L-R) Josh Hartnett as Cooper and Ariel Donoghue as Riley in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far
Siri
Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
More about netflix
Jason Clarke as Rob Hall in &quot;Everest&quot; movie (2015)

Netflix just got one of the most intense survival thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s based on a true story
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
AI Madness logo

AI Madness: The ultimate chatbot showdown
See more latest