Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

I'm always looking for what to watch next across the best streaming services. But with so many great movies on offer, figuring out which ones are worth your time isn't easy.

Netflix's top 10 movies list is as good a tool for cutting through the noise as any, but not every title is guaranteed to be a winner. Case in point, right now a pair of big-budget flops — "The Electric State" and "Kraven the Hunter" — are in the top two spots.

With that in mind, we've sorted through the streamer's top 10 list to highlight the three best movies worth adding to your watchlist. This includes a campy thriller, a classic buddy comedy, and one of the best video game movie adaptations in years.

Not feeling these picks? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month for more streaming recommendations. But for now, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 16.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘Trap’

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller proved divisive among critics and fans, but the premise at least distinguishes it from other genre entries: a serial killer must escape capture after walking into the police's arena-size trap. Josh Hartnett stars as the man of the hour, whose family remains in the dark about about his murderous double life.

But when he accompanies his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a sold-out concert for her idol, pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan), he's shocked to learn the show is all an elaborate sting operation. With the police's net closing in, he'll have to avoid getting caught without blowing his cover to his daughter. Featuring delightfully over-the-top performances, some wild twists, and a surreal and campy narrative, "Trap" is a wholly unique film that makes for a fun watch if nothing else.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Friday'

Friday (1995) Official Trailer - Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

Even if you've never seen "Friday," odds are you've come across the popular reaction meme it spawned. This 1995 stoner comedy is an absolute classic, and though its sequels (one of which, "Next Friday," is also now on Netflix) didn't quite stack up to the original, it remains hilariously watchable to this day.

It follows two unemployed pals, Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), hanging out on what was supposed to be a perfectly normal Friday. Instead, they find themselves caught in a madcap 24-hour journey complete with shootouts, angry drug dealers, one seriously pissed-off girlfriend (Paula Jai Parker), and plenty of other hijinks (emphasis on high) that make for a Friday they'll never forget.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - "Official Trailer" - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" was a pleasant surprise, the rare cinematic adaptation of a video game that's actually fun. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" had some big red shoes to fill, but Idris Elba proved to be a top-tier casting choice as Sonic's dim-witted frenemy Knuckles. His deadpan delivery, reminiscent of Dave Bautista's Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy," never fails to crack me up.

Ben Schwartz returns as everyone's favorite Blue Blur, now with his friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) by his side to take on Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey, another flawless casting decision). Once again, Carrey steals every scene he's in, which makes sense given the movie follows Robotnik's quest to steal the legendary Master Emerald, tricking Knuckles along the way to help in his mission. So long as you go into it expecting some playful fun, "Sonic the Hedgehog" is one of those kids' movies you won't mind sitting through.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Electric State" (2025)

2. "Kraven the Hunter" (2024)

3. "Trap" (2024)

4. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

5. "Plankton: The Movie" (2025)

6. "Friday" (1995)

7. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022)

8. "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021)

9. "Venom: The Last Dance" (2024)

10. "Next Friday" (2000)