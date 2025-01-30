Netflix offers first look at new mystery thriller — and it’s already one of my most anticipated movies of 2025

Netflix is on a bit of a hot streak when it comes to thrillers. Last year saw the likes of “Woman of the Hour,” “Don’t Move” and “Carry-On” deservedly rack up millions of viewing hours, and 2025 has already seen the release of action-thriller “Ad Vitam” which went straight to the No. 1 position in the platform’s top 10 most-watched movies ranking.

Looking to keep this run of form alive later this year will be “The Woman in Cabin 10”, a Netflix original thriller based on the Ruth Ware novel of the same name. The mystery flick will star Keira Knightley (who’s fresh from featuring in Netflix’s “Black Doves” series) and Guy Pearce (who’s just been nominated for an Oscar for his work in epic drama “The Brutalist”).

With a hooky premise centering on a woman who witnesses a murder onboard a cruise ship, and then begins to question her sanity as nobody around her believes the crime happened, consider me intrigued. At this point, Netflix should let me add “The Woman in Cabin 10” to my watchlist now because I’m on board and can’t wait to stream this mystery thriller.

To my disappointment, Netflix isn’t revealing much about this one beyond the flick’s basic premise and the cast. There’s no trailer yet, but the streamer has given us a first-look image, which shows Keira Knightley and Guy Pearce in character next to what appears to be a luxury yacht. Yes, it’s not much, but the movie already has my full attention anyway.

‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ on Netflix — what we know

While the basic plot outline of “The Woman in Cabin 10” will be familiar to anybody who’s read Ware’s novel (I haven’t myself but hear it’s a real page-turner), Netflix has released a logline on for the movie adaptation on Tudum:

“While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist (Knightley” witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger."

As for the cast list, alongside Knightley and Pearace in the leading roles will be Hannah Waddingham (of "Ted Lasso"), David Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik and Daniel Ings. “The Woman in Cabin 10” is directed by Simon Stone, who co-wrote the movie with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

Naturally, this leads to the big question, when can you stream “The Woman in Cabin 10” on Netflix? Unfortunately, that’s a piece of the puzzle we don’t have. The streamer is being coy and refusing to be specific than “Fall 2025.” Hopefully, we get a fixed date soon, and perhaps alongside a trailer too. Not that I need to see a preview of the movie. Based on the premise, and my love for mystery thrillers, I’m ready to watch right now.