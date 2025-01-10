Netflix just added a gripping new action thriller movie — and it's perfect for 'Taken' fans

Netflix has just added a new French action thriller that sees an ex-elite agent's past catch up to him... with potentially deadly consequences.

Directed by Rodolphe Lauga, this French-language thriller is an uncomplicated watch, one concerned chiefly with delivering pure thrills. It's perfect for anyone who loves Liam Neeson's "Taken" trilogy, or viewers who like their thrillers with that kind of personal edge driving things along.

While "Ad Vitam" doesn't quite eclipse the streamer's recent action-packed original, "Rebel Ridge", I'm willing to bet that a lot of would-be viewers will find a lot to like here, if they give the new movie a shot.

Here's what you need to know about "Ad Vitam" to help you decide whether it deserves a spot on your watchlist, and what I made of the movie when I streamed it.

What is 'Ad Vitam' about?

Ad Vitam | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Rodolphe Lauga's "Ad Vitam" is a French action thriller that follows Franck Lazarev (Guillaume Canet), an ex-member of the French Elite Intervention Squad (GIGN) with a troubled past.

Having evaded an attempted murder at work, Franck rushes home to check on his pregnant wife, Léo (Stéphane Caillard). The pair come under attack from a mysterious group of armed men, and Léo is kidnapped.

With her life on the line, Franck's given just a few hours to do the group's bidding and is pulled into a state affair way beyond his control, one with ties to his past.

In addition to Canet and Caillard, "Ad Vitam" also stars Nassim Lyes, Zita Hanrot, Alexis Manenti, and Johan Heldenbergh.

Should you stream 'Ad Vitam?'

(Image credit: Christophe Brachet/Netflix)

Seeing as "Ad Vitam" has only just hit the streamer, there aren't really any reviews online (at the time of writing, at least) to work with, but, in my opinion, "Ad Vitam" is worth a watch.

Once it puts Franck fully in the firing line in the back half of the movie, "Ad Vitam" renders him a capable, out-on-a-limb action hero, and I'm convinced you'll enjoy going along for the right in this French Netflix thriller.

It's not perfect. For one thing, the lengthy flashback that sets up Franck's troubled past in the force does detract from the forward momentum a little, and the story itself isn't really anything new, but "Ad Vitam" delivers where it counts: in the thrill department.

Lauga's action flick has tension, personal stakes, and action aplenty. It's the kind of movie where going along for the ride is the best part. "Ad Vitam" packs in some crunchy fight choreography and enough high-octane segments into the taut runtime to make up for that brief pacing lapse early on.

Whether it ends up being as big as last summer's shark flick "Under Paris" remains to be seen, but if what you want from the movies is the spectacle of high-speed chases, high-stakes shoot-outs, impressive stunts, and daring escapes, you'll be well served here.

Intrigued? "Ad Vitam" is now available to stream on Netflix. If "Ad Vitam" doesn't sound like your kind of movie, but you're still looking for something new to watch, we can help; check out our guides to the best action movies on Netflix or our overall list of the best Netflix movies for tons more streaming recommendations.