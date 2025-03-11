Netflix just got this gripping psychological thriller — and it's packed with twists

Netflix has just added the latest psychological thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan.

“Trap” launched in theaters last August, and while the critical response was fairly mixed, there’s one element I adored: Its unique setting of a sold-out concert venue.

I’m fairly confident that “Trap” is going to become an almost instant streaming success now that it’s arrived on Netflix (as of March 11).

The streaming service’s subscriber base gobbles up thriller movies, and “Trap” has the perfect mix of an intriguing premise, an (in)famous director, and just enough social media buzz (not always for positive reasons) to capture loads of attention.

Of course, while “Trap’s” future position in the Netflix top 10 seems assured, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth your precious streaming time.

So, if you’re wondering whether to add this 2024 thriller movie to your Netflix watchlist, I’m here to help. But determining if this movie is a stream or skip is a surprisingly complicated question as it's a mixed bag.

What is ‘Trap’ about?

Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is a seemingly normal father taking his young daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a sold-out concert for her idol, pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan).

It seems like a normal father-daughter day out, but Cooper has a dark secret: He’s a serial killer known as “The Butcher.”

Until now, Cooper has successfully managed to keep his sinister alternative life hidden from his family, but that could be about to change very soon.

Much to Cooper’s shock, he learns that the police have been tipped off that The Butcher will be at the concert, and the pop show is front for a sting operation.

With the police’s net closing in, Cooper has to think on his feet to evade capture and ensure his young daughter doesn’t learn that he is the butcher.

‘Trap’ is a movie of two halves

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ahead of its theatrical release in the summer of 2024, I was eagerly anticipating “Trap” almost entirely because of its central setting of a concert arena.

I’m a regular gig-goer and have often felt the setting of a sold-out live music event is ripe for an intense thriller movie.

“Trap” proved my hunch was correct. The thriller starts fantastically. Once Cooper learns the music event is a ruse to capture him (Don’t worry his serial killer identity isn’t a spoiler, it’s revealed in the trailer) things get delightfully tense.

To avoid capture, Cooper is forced to use every cunning tool he can muster, from manipulating merch sellers to sneaking into closed-off areas. Plus, he's not afraid of getting his hands dirty to throw the on-site police off his scent.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While Cooper is technically the villain of the piece — and the movie makes it very clear he’s an irredeemable murderer — you can’t help but feel a sense of excitement as he evades capture and part of you might even want him to succeed in his mission to escape.

This is largely because of Josh Hartnett’s delightful twisted and highly committed performance.

Overall, the movie gets great mileage out of its central setting. Though I’m not entirely sure Shyamalan has ever actually attended a concert.

For the record, the headliner doesn’t usually take long breaks in between songs for attendees to mill about the venue concourse. Nevertheless, the core setup helps “Trap” feel fresh compared to its crime thriller contemporaries.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

So, at this point, it probably seems like I’m giving “Trap” an unequivocal endorsement. Unfortunately, I’m unable to be so generous, because at around the hour mark, Cooper and Riley leave the concert arena, and “Trap” goes from a silly but enjoyable thriller to a complete trainwreck of hammy performances, terrible scripting and illogical twists.

I don’t like singling out one specific cast member for criticism, but unfortunately, Saleka Night Shyamalan (daughter of director M. Night) struggles in the movie’s back half.

here’s one scene in particular set in a bathroom that was mercilessly mocked online following the movie’s release. I don’t want to become part of a pile-on, so will just say she can’t match up to Hartnett’s acting chops.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Trap” is the quintessential movie of two halves. You have a first half that while a bit silly, is tense, enjoyable and very entertaining. But it’s followed by a third act displaying all of the trademark problems director M. Night Shyamalan has been criticized for over the years.

I think this uneven quality is likely why “Trap” scored a less-than-impressive 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a few percent short of even obtaining a “fresh” rating. The flick’s viewers score is at least a little higher at 65%, but much like with the professional critics, audiences are mixed on this one. At least Josh Hartnett’s performance is (almost) universally praised.

Should you stream ‘Trap’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

While I can’t recommend “Trap” without at least a few (pretty severe) caveats, I do think the movie manages to justify a watch. The first half is highly entertaining, and I love how it makes full use of its fantastic setting. Plus, Josh Hartnett is clearly having a total blast in the leading role.

Unfortunately, once you’ve hit the hour mark, you’ve seen all the good stuff, and are left with a climax that will frustrate more than excite you.

If you’re okay with leaving questions unanswered, you could even just switch the movie off at this point. However, I suspect most viewers will want to know what happens next, even if the ultimate outcome is pretty unsatisfying.

“Trap” is closer to a return to form than a total bust compared to some of M. Night Shyamalan’s recent efforts. It’s just a shame all the good work in the first half is sullied by such a lackluster conclusion.

However, that first hour is good enough to justify a viewing. And I have an inking despite its inconsistent quality, it’ll surge up the Netflix charts over the coming days.

