5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s slate of new movies for March 2025 isn’t the largest I’ve ever seen, but as history often proves “bigger doesn’t always mean better.” The list may be slightly smaller than in previous months, but it’s still packing several high-quality flicks that deserve to be on your watchlist.

The best new to Netflix movies this month include the definitive version of one of the best sci-fi movies ever made and a Spike Lee joint which remains as bitingly brilliant even more than three decades after its release. Netflix subscribers won’t want to miss these movies.

Every single pick on this list has scored at least 90% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. That doesn’t mean that every single one will appeal to your specific tastes, but it’s a useful metric for gauging their overall quality.

So, without further introduction, let’s dive into the best new to Netflix movies for March 2025…

‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut’ (1984)

Blade Runner | The Final Cut Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

One of the best science-fiction movies ever made, “Blade Runner” is an iconic cinematic classic from director Ridley Scott. Based on the Philip K. Dick novel, it stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, an eponymous Blade Runner who is tasked with hunting down a group of fugitive androids, known as replicants.

A pulsating neon-noir mystery follows as Deckard's search for the runaway synthetic humans raises deep philosophical and personal questions.

Over the years, there have been numerous versions of “Blade Runner” (so many the topic has its own Wiki page), fortunately, it’s “The Final Cut” which has been added to Netflix this month.

This 2007 rework, directly supervised by Scott, is broadly considered the best version of the movie. It remastered the footage but also corrected a few errors within the theatrical release. “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” is a certified timeless classic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘Cell 211’ (2009)

Cell 211 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Last month, Netflix debuted a new limited series “Prison Cell 211,” based on the same novel as 2009’s “Cell 211.” Just a few weeks later, the streaming service has circled back to add the feature film adaptation.

It’s a good thing too — while I enjoyed binge-watching the show, the movie is a cut above, telling the same story of a prison riot with an increased intensity, and with an impressive leading performance from Luis Tosar as Malamadre.

“Cell 211” sees a new prison officer, Juan (Alberto Ammann), suffer the first shift from hell when he’s knocked unconscious during a tour of the facilities. Awaking to find himself trapped in the middle of a violent prison riot, he must pretend to be a prisoner to survive.

Meeting the mastermind behind the riot, Malamadre, the two strike up a surprising bond, but Juan’s true identity could be revealed at any moment.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘Sicario’ (2015)

Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Denis Villeneuve has become one of the most bankable directors in Hollywood, but his brilliance is nothing new to anybody who watched 2015’s “Sicario” in theaters.

This crime thriller stars Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro, and manages to combine both pulse-quicken action, with engaging characters, and a thoughtful narrative. It’s the complete package, and as expected from Villeneuve, it also looks absolutely stunning.

The movie sees FBI agent Kate Macer (Blunt) join an elite task force, led by the hard-edged Matt Graver (Brolin). This special team has been assembled to bring down the leader of a Mexican drug cartel, and it brings Kate into a world of ruthless criminals she’s not totally prepared for.

Also on the team is Alejandro (del Toro), a skilled assassin with his own motives. Gripping from start to finish, “Sicario” is another masterful movie from Denis Villeneuve.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘How to Have Sex’ (2023)

HOW TO HAVE SEX | Official Trailer | MUBI - YouTube Watch On

“How to Have Sex” is a must-see coming-of-age drama that centers on a rite of passage holiday that is anything but a relaxing vacation. Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce) is a British teen jetting off to Crete with her two best friends.

The plan is to enjoy a trip full of drinking, clubbing and making bad decisions, but instead, Tara faces social pressure and questions of consent. The directorial debut of Molly Manning Walker, this movie is essential viewing.

What makes "How to Have Sex" so impressive is its deep reliability. Even if you’ve not been in the same situations as Tara, you'll find common ground or a moment that mirrors something in your adolescence.

The leading performance from McKenna-Bruce holds the entire movie together, and it certainly suggests she could be a breakout star. If you need more convincing, this movie scored a much-deserved 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Netflix now

‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

Do the Right Thing | Restored Trailer [HD] | Coolidge Corner Theatre - YouTube Watch On

Spike Lee’s classic comedy-drama “Do the Right Thing” has been added to Netflix this month, and its reputation is as rock-solid today as it’s ever been.

Considered one of the best American movies of all time, it was even ranked as the best movie of 1989 by both Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, which is much higher praise than I could ever muster. It might be more than 35 years old, but its comments on racial tensions in America remain relevant.

The movie centers on Sal (Danny Aiello), the Italian owner of a pizzeria in Brooklyn. Over the years, the makeup of the area has changed and when a customer, Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito), questions why there are no Black actors on the shop’s Wall of Fame, it sparks a powder keg that eventually leads to violence.

Still considered Spike Lee’s best effort by many critics, “Do the Right Thing” this March and watch this movie on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix now