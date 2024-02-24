5 best Netflix shows with a lot of seasons you can binge right now

Sometimes you just need to binge-watch. Yes, watching the latest hit new TV show or critical darling is great, but sometimes you just need to open up Netflix, chill on the couch and mindlessly watch some TV. Or maybe you just need a new nightly show that you can watch.

Either way, there are some great shows out there that have a ton of seasons to binge-watch. I'm not talking just four or five seasons — these shows almost all have 10+ seasons. Only "Suits" has fewer, and it still has nine seasons and 134 episodes that you can watch right now.

So if you're looking for your next TV show to binge-watch look no further! Here are the five best Netflix shows with a lot of seasons you can binge right now.

'Suits' (8 seasons)

There was a point in time when any new dramedy (comedy drama) TV show that dropped on USA Network was must-watch TV. Whether it was "Psych" or "White Collar" or one of several others, these shows were the peak of the genre. And of those USA shows, "Suits" might have been the best.

Starring Gabriel Macht as hotshot attorney Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams as his protégé Mike Ross — who would be a hotshot attorney ... if he could legally practice law — this show has all the drama of a soap opera but with significantly better writing. The final two seasons don't quite live up to the first seven due to the loss of Adams and fellow co-stars Gina Torres and Meghan Markle (season 9 is not available on Netflix), but the show is a great binge-watch. If I could only recommend one show on this list, it'd be "Suits."

'Shameless' (11 seasons)

"Shameless" may be best known at this point for launching the career of national treasure Jeremy Allen White, the show was originally known for its incredible ensemble cast. William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, an addict deadbeat dad who, despite not having a partner or steady income ... or really many redeeming qualities, is the patriarch of a massive working-class Chicago family.

Adapted from the British TV series of the same name, this 11-season Showtime series stands out for the acting performances. The cast as an ensemble is excellent and William H. Macy is at his peak — impressive given he's a one-time Oscar nominee. Macy received six Emmy nominations for his performance as Frank Gallagher, including five in a row for seasons 4-8.

'Grey’s Anatomy' (19 seasons)

"Grey's Anatomy" is about to enter its 20th season, so if you start now, you can maybe watch all 420 episodes before the season premiere on March 14. You'd just need to watch ... 21 episodes a day. That's a lot of time spent with the surgical interns, residents, and attendings at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Admittedly, you can potentially skip some seasons. While the show's decades-long run has received overall positive reviews, there are peaks and valleys. Seasons 2, 5, 9 and 10 garner particularly high praise, whereas 3 and 4 are often thought of as low points. Personally, I'd recommend at least getting through season 11, so you get the entirety of Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey's runs as Cristina Yang and Derek Shepherd (aka McDreamy).

'NCIS' (15 seasons)

"NCIS" is what I like to call a "gym show." Basically, if you're at the gym, a TV somewhere is probably showing an episode of this long-running series. Starring Mark Harmon as Naval Criminal Investigative Service Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, this show is right up there with "Law and Order" as a prime example of the police procedural drama.

And with 21 seasons to air episodes from, it's not a surprise that it's almost certainly playing on a TV somewhere. This show has been a major hit for CBS, originally spinning off from "JAG" before spinning off five different shows of its own. You can only watch the first 15 seasons on Netflix, but I think that'll give you plenty to watch before you need to switch over to Paramount Plus. Pauley Perrette (Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto) leaves the show after season 15 anyway, and her character is essential to what made this show such a hit.

'The Walking Dead' (11 seasons)

Based on the acclaimed Robert Kirkman (of "Invincible" fame) comic book series of the same name, this horror TV show takes place in a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. The zombies, known as walkers, are attracted to the scent of humans among other things and turn any human they bite into a walker. In fact, thanks to a mutation, any human who dies — even if they aren't bit — turns into a walker unless their body is destroyed.

The series initially focuses on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a sheriff's deputy in King County, Georgia who awakens from a coma to discover that the world has been overrun by zombies. While the show initially has him traveling to Atlanta to find his wife and son, the world eventually sprawls to encompass post-apocalyptic settlements and a massive ensemble cast filled with talented actors. If you have yet to experience "The Walking Dead," start binge-watching right now.

