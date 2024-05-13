New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (May 13-19)

Planning to take a break this month when Memorial Day rolls around? Not much time left until you can set out on vacation, but until then, there are a ton of great goodies to catch that are new on Netflix this week, like the return of "Bridgerton" and the debut of "The 8 Show."

"Bridgerton," the massively popular Netflix historical romance based on the book series by Julia Quinn, is back with the first part of season 3, which is centered on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). #Polin fans have an exciting season to look forward to as their friendship is set to brew into something more.

Meanwhile, "The 8 Show" is a thriller you won't soon forget that explores the lives of eight people trapped in a secret place with eight floors who must participate in deadly games to earn money. For more, be sure to check out the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

This torrid documentary explores Ashley Madison, the website that encouraged its users to sign up for extramarital affairs. Once a booming business with 37 million members, it eventually unraveled when its users were exposed and blackmailed after a hacker group called The Impact Team made its move. After a massive cyberattack, the trajectory of Ashley Madison and its somewhat surprising user base ended up changing forever.

Watch on Netflix starting May 15

'Bridgerton' season 3 part 1

Bridgerton returns with the first half of its third season, and it centers on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her transforming relationship with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The pair are settling into a much different dynamic as romance blossoms between them despite initial friction — and these new episodes will find them becoming much more intimate after a pivotal moment where Penelope helps to dress Colin's injury.

Watch on Netflix starting May 16

'The 8 Show'

This Korean thriller follows eight participants as they find themselves trapped in an undisclosed location with, conveniently, eight floors as they participate in a dangerous TV show. They must figure out who to work alongside and who to turn against as the stakes rise ever higher, as things culminate in an eventual death. Similar to "Squid Game," the messaging goes beyond the competitive nature and transforms into a stark commentary on society.

Watch on Netflix starting May 17

'Power'

This jarring documentary explores the origins and perpetuation of police violence throughout America, with modern examples like the murder of George Floyd and going back to the Rodney King riots. Director Yance Ford tackles these things head-on with hard-hitting analysis of the failure of American policing and a look at where we go from here with a bleak peek into the future.

Watch on Netflix starting May 17

'Thelma the Unicorn'

In this fun adaptation of a children's book serie sfrom Aaron Blabey, young pony Thelma (Brittany Howard) wants to be a big musician. When she transforms into a glittery pink unicorn, she finally sees her dreams come true. But when she gets her wish, she begins to rethink what it is she really wants out of life. This colorful musical adventure is the perfect adventure for the whole family.

Watch on Netflix starting May 17

Everything new on Netflix: May 13-19

MAY 13

"Archer" seasons 1-13

"Princess Power" season 3 (Netflix Family)

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

MAY 14

"Married at First Sight" season 15

MAY 15

"The Clovehitch Killer"

MAY 16

"Dumb and Dumber To"

"Maestro in Blue" season 2 (GR) (Netflix Series)

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth — or hide it.

"Upgrade"

MAY 17

MAY 19

"A Simple Favor"

"Golden Kamuy" (JP) (Netflix Film)

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/14/24



"Fifty Shades of Black"

Leaving 5/19/24



"Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3"