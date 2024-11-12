Netflix just got the first 6 ‘Fast and Furious' movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

“Fast & Furious” is one of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster franchises, crammed full of flashy cars, ridiculous stunts, and Vin Diesel monologues about the importance of family. And there’s good news for anybody wanting to enjoy the Fast Saga from the very start: From today (Nov. 12), the first six movies in this epic action series are streaming on Netflix.

While the franchise has gone seriously off the boil in recent installments (last year’s “Fast X” was a lowlight alongside 2021’s very underwhelming “F9”), there’s no denying that when it’s at its best the “Fast & Furious” franchise is capable of delivering nitro-propelled thrills. So whether you’re looking to get behind the wheel for the first time or you’re an experienced driver already, these are the three “Fast & Furious” movies you should watch on Netflix…

‘The Fast and the Furious’ (2001)

Considering where the franchise would eventually go (“F9” sees members of the team literally drive a modified car into space) the first movie now feels rather quaint in comparison. 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious” is very much a product of its time with questionable 2000s fashion, garish neon bodywork and oversized spoilers aplenty, but it’s also just the right amount of cheese, and considering it kickstarted a super series, you have to give it some respect.

Before Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew were breaking into high-security vaults and squaring off against armored tanks, they could be found hijacking trucks full of DVD players. The saga begins with street racing newbie Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) joining Dom’s inner circle and quickly falling for his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster). But what Dom doesn’t know is that the man he’s now starting to see as a brother is actually an undercover cop who is investigating local hijackings. But Brian’s alliances are slowly shifting and he becomes torn between his duty as a cop and the new family he's found.

Watch "The Fast and the Furious" on Netflix now

‘Fast Five’ (2011)

By the fifth entry, most franchises are running on fumes so it’s quite remarkable that the best F&F movie came in the form of “Fast Five”. This flick marked the series' transformation from a street racing showcase to a full-on action blockbuster extravaganza. “Fast Five” also added Dwayne Johnson to the mix, who proved to be an extremely suitable foil for Dom, Brian and the gang. While later installments would attempt to replicate the formula for success found in “Fast Five” (with “Fast X” the most clear example) none have been as successful. To date, this remains the very pinnacle of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Still on the run from authorities, Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) find themselves in Rio de Janeiro. Hatching an audacious plan to rob a corrupt businessman (Joaquim de Almeida), and secure their freedom, they must assemble an elite team of racers to complete a seemingly impossible heist. But on their tail is a relentless federal agent (Johnson) who will stop at nothing to bring Dom and his family to justice.

Watch "Fast Five" on Netflix now

‘Fast & Furious 6’ (2013)

Following up the juggernaut success of “Fast Five” was always going to be a tall order but credit to returning director Justin Lin as he got mighty close with “Fast & Furious 6”. At this point, the series has fully shed its focus on car culture and is instead all about the over-the-top action sequences, and “Fast & Furious 6” has plenty of them. My personal favorite is the moment that Dom and his team face off against a tank while speeding down a highway. The grand finale which takes place on a ludicrously long airport runway is also another highlight.

Still living as fugitives (but at least rich fugitives following the conclusion of “Fast Five”), Dom and his crew are given the chance at full pardons in exchange for helping Agent Hobbs (Johnson) apprehend the leader of a deadly mercenary organization, Luke Hobbs (Luke Evans). This already challenging mission soon becomes personal for Dom when he discovers that Hobbs’ second-in-command is his former lover previously thought dead, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez).

Watch "Fast and Furious 6" on Netflix now